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WKN: A0M95J | ISIN: GB00B2B0DG97 | Ticker-Symbol: RDEB
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03.06.26 | 14:52
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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Elsevier Limited: Elsevier acquires Wellsheet to close the gap between patient data and clinical evidence at the point of care

Elsevier's ClinicalKey AI and Wellsheet will deliver verifiable clinical evidence and patient context directly into the EHR, giving clinicians governed AI answers within their existing workflows

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier today announced it has acquired Wellsheet, a US-based health technology company that specializes in aggregating and synthesizing patient data from electronic health records (EHR) to surface relevant clinical intelligence at the point of care. Together, Wellsheet's validated EHR data model and ClinicalKey AI's peer-reviewed evidence base will give clinicians verified, patient-specific guidance to help clinicians make vital decisions seamlessly at the point of care.

According to a 2026 McKinsey & Company healthcare study, more than half of US healthcare leaders surveyed said the biggest barrier to scaling gen AI is difficulty integrating into existing workflows.[i] Clinicians today must navigate complex patient records, rapidly evolving guidelines, and growing documentation demands - often across disconnected tools. By combining Elsevier's trusted clinical evidence, precision AI and domain expertise with Wellsheet's validated EHR data model, the company's integrated offering will bring patient-specific guidance to the point of care, inside the workflow where clinical decisions are made. This includes:

  • Aggregating and synthesizing large volumes of data into a relevant patient view, giving clinicians immediate context without additional searching;
  • Surfacing trusted clinical content and guidelines from ClinicalKey AI, including thousands of peer-reviewed journals with every response traceable to its source;
  • Guiding discharge planning, follow-up actions, and reducing gaps in care.

Omry Bigger, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier, said: "Clinicians today face a genuine tension: the patient data they need is in complex EHR systems, and the trusted evidence they need is somewhere else entirely. That gap costs time and introduces risk. By combining Wellsheet's proven EHR data aggregation platform with ClinicalKey AI's trusted evidence base, we're closing it to deliver verified, patient-specific guidance directly inside the clinical workflow. For health systems, this means governed AI at the point of care, built on verified content clinicians can trust and patient context they already have."

Wellsheet brings proven expertise in rapidly aggregating and structuring complex EHR data, enabling fast implementation across major EHR platforms. The combined capabilities strengthen Elsevier's broader Clinical Solutions portfolio, supporting future advances in decision support, care pathways, patient engagement, and analytics.

Craig Limoli, CEO and Co-Founder, Wellsheet said: "Elsevier and Wellsheet are well positioned to address the complex needs of clinicians and hospital systems and scale at a faster pace. Wellsheet is already available across major EHR systems, and that footprint, combined with Elsevier's global reach, gives us a clear path to bring this capability to health systems everywhere. Together, we're giving clinicians verified clinical insights and providing health systems with the consistency, security, and quality oversight they need to utilize AI with confidence."

Elsevier will integrate Wellsheet into its Clinical Solutions business, which addresses the needs of clinicians, providers and care teams in three key areas: building clinical competencies; supporting informed clinical decisions; and providing patient engagement solutions built on evidence-based information. Wellsheet is currently deployed across 139 hospital sites in the US, and integrated into major EHR systems.

The company's ClinicalKey AI is a leading clinical decision support solution that provides comprehensive evidence-based medical information, including full-text content and clinical practice guidelines from more than 1,000 medical journals and organizations. Currently in use in more than 300 hospitals across the world, ClinicalKey AI's medical content includes The Lancet series, Chest, Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Journal of Thoracic Oncology, and American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology and guidelines from renowned organizations such as the American College of Cardiology, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, the European Society for Medical Oncology, the American College of Emergency Physicians, the American Gastroenterological Association and more.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work.

We help impact makers achieve better outcomes with research and clinical-grade solutions built on the world's leading scientific and medical knowledge base of evidence-based content, precision AI, and expert human assessment to ensure accountability at every step.

We champion inclusion and sustainability, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

[i] https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/healthcare/our-insights/generative-ai-in-healthcare-current-trends-and-future-outlook

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717688/5999030/Elsevier_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elsevier-acquires-wellsheet-to-close-the-gap-between-patient-data-and-clinical-evidence-at-the-point-of-care-302789957.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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