Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont: Community Bancorp. Selected and Joins ABA Nasdaq Community Bank Index

DERBY, VT / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / On June 1, 2026, Community Bancorp. (NASDAQ:CMTV), the parent company of Community National Bank, was selected by the American Bankers Association (ABA) to join the ABA Nasdaq Community Bank Index (ABAQ). This index includes 222 community banks with $239.8 billion in market capitalization and is the most broadly representative stock index of the community bank industry. The index helps raise awareness of this key segment of the financial services sector among analysts and investors.

President and CEO of Community Bancorp. and Community National Bank Christopher Caldwell commented, "Community Bancorp. is pleased to be part of this prestigious group of community banks across the country. The hard work of the ABA in support of industry is evident through such tools as this index, and we appreciate them including us in this group. Community banking is critical to the success of our local businesses, our friends and neighbors, and the robust communities that we call home. We believe this addition to our recent uplisting to Nasdaq will continue to provide more liquidity and shareholder value. We are successful because of the trust that our communities, employees, and our shareholders place in Community National Bank. This is another exciting milestone in our company's long 175-year history."

Three other banks were added to the ABAQ as of June 1, 2026, and include Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBC), Jefferson City, Missouri; First Northern Community Bancorp. (FNRN), Dixon California; and Hoyne Bancorp., Inc. (HYNE), Oak Park, Illinois. Index price changes throughout the day can be accessed using the symbol ABAQ.

About Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp. is the parent holding company for Community National Bank, headquartered in Derby, Vermont. Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with retail banking offices located in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg Falls as well as loan production offices located in Burlington, Vermont and Lebanon, New Hampshire. For more information about Community Bancorp. visit communitybancorpvt.com. For more information about Community National Bank visit communitynationalbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's financial condition, capital status, dividend payment practices, business outlook and affairs. Although these statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates, actual conditions, results, and events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, as they could be influenced by numerous factors which are unpredictable and outside the Company's control.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include, among others, the following: (1) general economic or monetary conditions, either nationally or regionally, continue to decline, resulting in a deterioration in credit quality or diminished demand for the Company's products and services; (2) changes in laws or government rules, or the way in which courts interpret those laws or rules, adversely affect the financial industry generally or the Company's business in particular, or may impose additional costs and regulatory requirements; (3) interest rates change in such a way as to reduce the Company's interest margins and its funding sources; and (4) competitive pressures increase among financial services providers in the Company's northern New England market area or in the financial services industry generally, including pressures from nonbank financial service providers, from increasing consolidation and integration of financial service providers and from changes in technology and delivery systems.

For immediate release

For more information, contact Investor Relations

ir@communitynationalbank.com

SOURCE: Community Bancorp. Inc Vermont

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/community-bancorp.-selected-and-joins-aba-nasdaq-community-bank-inde-1173016