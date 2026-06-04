American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel Light Beer's NHRA Motorsports Platform Continues to Deliver High-Octane Results, Accelerating Brand Momentum and National Business Expansion

Strong performances by Tony Stewart Racing and John Hall Racing at the inaugural Potomac Nationals, combined with live FOX broadcasts reaching millions, fuel the nationwide rollout for "America's Patriotic Beer" and drive significant shareholder value for American Rebel (OTC: AREB)

On the track and on the screen, American Rebel Light Beer connects with millions of fans, driving national brand momentum and top-tier wholesaler opportunities

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB), maker of American Rebel Light Beer ("America's Patriotic Beer"), today announced a significant surge in brand exposure following the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals (May 29-31, 2026). As a primary sponsor of Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) entry in Funny Car with Matt Hagan, continued sponsorship of Leah Pruett in Top Fuel and a primary sponsor of John Hall Racing in Pro Stock Motorcycle, American Rebel capitalized on a highly visible three-entry national television showcase.

The weekend event, televised live on FOX on Sunday afternoon, delivered an estimated 1 to 1.5 million viewers on the broadcast network alone, joining millions more across FS1 and NHRA.TV. This coast-to-coast coverage placed American Rebel's patriotic logo directly in front of NHRA's loyal, values-driven fanbase, heavily supporting the company's national distribution expansion and creating sustained stockholder value.

During the Potomac Nationals, American Rebel Light Beer branding took center stage with primary sponsorships on the American Rebel Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car driven by four-time world champion Matt Hagan, and John Hall's full-season American Rebel Pro Stock Motorcycle. Additionally, the brand was prominently represented on Leah Pruett's Rinnai Top Fuel dragster and firesuit as part of the 2026 American Rebel Light Beer NHRA Racing Sponsorship with TSR and John Hall Racing.

Trackside, the event drew a sell-out crowd, with Maryland International Raceway officials reporting Saturday's attendance was at capacity. This massive turnout gave the American Rebel brand direct, in-person access to tens of thousands of engaged motorsports enthusiasts through fan festivals and midway interactions.

"The NHRA fan base is America," said Andy Ross, Chairman and CEO of American Rebel Holdings. "These are hardworking men and women who love their country, love competition, and aren't afraid to stand up for what they believe in. That's exactly who we built American Rebel Light Beer for. Every race weekend - and every national television broadcast - gives us another opportunity to share our story, grow our brand, and connect with people who believe in freedom, faith, family, and the values that make America exceptional. Cheers America! Rebel Up!"

Key Broadcast & Engagement Metrics:

National Television Reach: Fox's national Sunday telecast (3 PM ET) is one of NHRA's premier time slots. With inaugural broadcast estimates in the 1-1.5 million range and additional FS1 and NHRA.tv rebroadcasts, an estimated 5+ million distinct viewers were exposed to American Rebel branding.

Trackside Impact: Mid-five-figure weekend attendance and a Saturday sell-out allowed American Rebel representatives to directly interact with highly motivated consumers.

Driver Performance Drives Ongoing Visibility: While none of the three drivers reached the final round, each team's strong qualifying efforts and multiple elimination appearances kept the American Rebel logo on national broadcasts throughout the weekend:

Matt Hagan qualified 6th in Funny Car (3.989 sec) and advanced to the Too Fast Too Tasty Challenge Finals on Friday night.

Leah Pruett qualified 4th in Top Fuel (3.799 sec) and powered her way to the semifinals.

John Hall qualified 3rd in Pro Stock Motorcycle (6.739 sec) and secured a first-round victory.

Matt Hagan reflected on the historic broadcast and fan engagement: "There's nothing better than meeting fans at the track...," adding that drawing new fans to the venue was "exciting" for the sport.

Four-time Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan and the American Rebel Light Beer Dodge Charger Funny Car - primary sponsored entry at the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals, Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Matt Hagan and the American Rebel Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car: America's Beer on the Biggest Stage

At the heart of American Rebel's NHRA presence is four-time Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan - and the American Rebel Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car is a primary sponsored entry that puts America's Patriotic Beer at the absolute center of one of the most competitive and recognizable cars in professional drag racing. When that car rolls to the starting line, American Rebel Light Beer is the headline. When the 11,000-horsepower engine fires, America's Patriotic Beer is the story.

Hagan, who always arrives in style on race day, arrived at the inaugural Potomac Nationals carrying the momentum of a historic Winter nationals victory - NHRA's 1,000th Funny Car race - and the championship pedigree of one of the sport's all-time greats. He qualified 6th with a run of 3.989 seconds at 326.87 mph and matched up against Austin Prock's Ford Mustang Funny Car in the first round of eliminations.

What happened next became one of the most-talked-about moments of the entire race weekend. Hagan's American Rebel Dodge Charger suffered a dramatic engine explosion at half-track - a fiery, heart-stopping moment captured in full on the live FOX national broadcast and seen by racing fans from coast to coast. Hagan emerged uninjured and handled the adversity exactly the way champions do - with composure and a sense of humor that reminded everyone why he's one of the most beloved figures in the sport, a true American Rebel.

"I think I was just trying to get a new American Rebel firesuit with all the fire," he quipped, turning a tough moment into a memorable one.

Hagan's focus quickly turned back to what matters most - the team and the fans. "These fans have been amazing. They came out here and sold this place out - the crowd has looked great all weekend. Everyone has been so positive and excited. We've had fans thanking us for being here."

He also paid tribute to the men and women behind the scenes: "These fans spent a lot of their hard-earned money and we just want to put on a good show for them. I have some of the hardest working guys out here on this Dodge Funny Car... we'll go back and try to learn from what went wrong."

Champions are defined not by setbacks, but by how they respond to them. Hagan and the American Rebel TSR team are already locked in on what's next - the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire (June 5-7), with eliminations airing LIVE on FOX at 3 PM ET on Sunday, June 7.

TSR's Leah Pruett, the American Rebel Racing team at the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals.

Leah Pruett and the Top Fuel Dragster: Looking Great at 331 MPH

American Rebel Light Beer is a season-long partner on Leah Pruett's Top Fuel Dragster, American Rebel Light Beer is proud to have its logo on one of the fastest and most exciting machines in all of motorsports - and when that car is making semifinal runs at over 331 miles per hour in front of a sold-out crowd and a national television audience, the American Rebel name has never looked better.

Pruett was absolutely dominant throughout the Potomac Nationals weekend. She qualified 3rd in the Top Fuel field with a stunning 3.771 seconds at 331.12 mph, put together seven consistent, powerful laps from the time the trailer opened Friday morning through Sunday's semifinal, and defeated both Spencer Massey and Will Smith before falling to eventual event winner Doug Kalitta in a hard-fought semifinal round. Her performance keeps her firmly near the top of the Top Fuel points standings - and keeps the American Rebel name right there with her.

"Talk about top tier performance of a race car and team," said Pruett. "Putting down solid laps, all seven of them, from the time the trailer door came down on Friday to when we put it up on Sunday after the semi-finals. Very proud of this Rinnai team."

Pruett also had high praise for the debut event and the venue: "The inaugural Potomac Nationals at Maryland International Raceway was a success. This race track could not have executed any better. Nobody knew what the conditions would be coming in but I think we were all extremely impressed. They did a fantastic, fantastic job for the teams and for the fans."

For American Rebel, being on Leah Pruett's firesuit and Top Fuel dragster all season long is a point of genuine pride. When the cameras are rolling, when the crowd is on their feet, and when a 330-plus-mph run is happening in real time on national television - American Rebel Light Beer is right there in the frame.

These sentiments reflect TSR owner Tony Stewart's approach to sponsorship as an authentic alignment rather than standard billboard advertising. Ross noted that this combined NHRA program "opens doors with top-tier wholesalers" for American Rebel, building vital momentum for national distribution.

John Hall and the American Rebel Light Beer Pro Stock Motorcycle: Full Season, Full Throttle

John Hall carries the American Rebel Light Beer colors as primary sponsor on his Pro Stock Motorcycle for the entire 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season - and at the Potomac Nationals, he delivered exactly the kind of performance that makes that partnership something to be proud of.

Hall qualified well and won his first-round elimination matchup, running a strong 6.758 seconds at 199.82 mph to defeat Charles Poskey in Round 1. His weekend ended in Round 2 against Jianna Evaristo - a hard-fought 6.778 to 6.746 result - but Hall earned valuable championship points and continued to represent American Rebel Light Beer with every run and every round.

In a professional motorsports landscape where brand presence matters, having a primary-sponsored entry in the Pro Stock Motorcycle class racing under the American Rebel banner for the full season means consistent, ongoing brand visibility at every event, in every broadcast, all year long. John Hall and the American Rebel motorcycle are a week-in, week-out brand asset - and that matters.

John Hall - American Rebel Light Beer's full-season primary-sponsored Pro Stock Motorcycle entry at the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals.

If you missed it on the FOX national broadcast, watch a replay of the American Rebel Brand in action!

We love seeing the NHRA on national television - and the Potomac Nationals delivered in a big way. The inaugural event aired LIVE on the FOX broadcast network on Sunday, May 31 at 3 PM ET, putting the American Rebel Racing team, the American Rebel Funny Car, the American Rebel dragster, and the American Rebel motorcycle in front of a massive national audience on one of America's premier sports broadcasting platforms. That is the kind of visibility that builds brands, drives awareness, and introduces America's Patriotic Beer to new consumers at scale.

American Rebel Light Beer is executing an aggressive rollout strategy this summer, leveraging high-profile events like the Potomac Nationals to accelerate commercial growth. With distribution rapidly expanding into new markets, the NHRA platform's record-setting reach highlights the immense potential for shareholder value.

American Rebel. The Brand. The Values. The Mission.

For American Rebel Light Beer, NHRA racing is not just a sponsorship - it is a statement. It is a declaration that America's Patriotic Beer belongs exactly where America's most passionate fans are: at the racetrack, in the stands, on the starting line, and on national television. The men and women who follow NHRA drag racing are the same hardworking, freedom-loving Americans who American Rebel was built for - consumers who value authenticity, believe in personal responsibility, support American businesses, and take pride in the American way of life.

Having Matt Hagan's primary-sponsored American Rebel Funny Car, Leah Pruett's season-long American Rebel Top Fuel Dragster, and John Hall's primary-sponsored American Rebel Pro Stock Motorcycle all competing at the same event - at a event on national television - is a powerful, authentic expression of everything this brand stands for.

"When we come to an NHRA event, we're not just promoting a beer - we're connecting with people who share our values, our love of country, and our belief that the American Dream is alive and well," said Andy Ross. "That's what makes these partnerships so meaningful and why we're excited about the future of American Rebel Light Beer."

What's Next: The American Rebel Racing Team Heads to New England

The American Rebel Racing team heads immediately to New England Dragway, Epping, New Hampshire for the NHRA New England Nationals - June 5-7, 2026 - with eliminations airing LIVE on FOX at 3 PM ET on Sunday, June 7. Matt Hagan and the team are primed for a strong rebound. Leah Pruett carries Top Fuel semifinal momentum into the weekend. And John Hall continues his full-season American Rebel campaign with eyes on a deep run.

Beyond the racetrack, American Rebel Light Beer's summer calendar continues to expand - with American Rebel Light Beer scheduled to be available beginning in July at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at concerts headlined by Shane Gillis, Morgan Wallen, Foo Fighters, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and AC/DC, and available at all Philadelphia Eagles home games throughout the 2026 season. Lincoln Financial Field is the home stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles and one of the signature venues in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. It seats roughly 67,000-70,000 fans, depending on configuration, and regularly hosts NFL games, Temple University football, major concerts, and global events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"We're building momentum every single day," said Andy Ross. "Whether we're at an NHRA race, a major concert, a football game, or a community event - our goal is always the same: connect with patriotic Americans who love this country and appreciate everything that makes it great. Rebel Up."

Additional race-weekend information, driver updates, and behind-the-scenes content from Tony Stewart Racing are available at tsrnitro.com and on Facebook at John Hall Racing.

REBEL UP.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is the crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager crafted for patriots who love freedom, fast cars, country music, and celebrating the American way of life. Brewed for flavor, smoothness, and all-day drinkability, it delivers a clean, full-flavor experience with a lighter feel - making it the go-to choice for concerts, tailgates, and celebrations across the USA.

Anchored by its signature brand statement - "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer." - American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A Better-For-You Premium Light Lager Built to Win

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that proudly champions American patriotism. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Product Profile

Metric Details Calories 110 per 12 oz Carbs 4g per 12 oz ABV 4.2% Recipe 100% all-malt - no adjuncts, no corn syrups, no rice extracts Process Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and brilliant clarity Brewed by City Brewing Company, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 18 states, including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - with nationwide expansion continuing as America's Patriotic, "better-for-you" light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonks up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand follows a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with top wholesalers to accelerate retail and on-premise availability and build national momentum.

For more information, visit AmericanRebelBeer.com.

Beer & Distribution Contact:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AREB) is a diversified branded products and marketing company dedicated to celebrating and promoting the values that have made America exceptional - freedom, patriotism, self-reliance, and the independent spirit. Founded by entrepreneur, entertainer, and outspoken patriot Andy Ross, American Rebel has evolved into a growing lifestyle brand that connects with consumers who proudly embrace American values and traditions.

Through its flagship product, American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - the Company is building a nationally recognized consumer brand supported by strategic motorsports partnerships, live entertainment activations, national media exposure, retail expansion initiatives, and grassroots consumer engagement. American Rebel Light Beer continues to expand its distribution footprint through relationships with distributors, retailers, restaurants, entertainment venues, and sports properties across key markets throughout the United States.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com, www.americanrebel.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained herein that are not purely historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "continues," "will," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "opportunity," and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's anticipated brand awareness and consumer reach resulting from its NHRA motorsports sponsorships; the expected impact of national television broadcasts on FOX, FS1, and NHRA.TV on consumer acquisition and brand recognition; management's expectations regarding national distribution expansion and wholesaler relationship development; the anticipated commercial performance of American Rebel Light Beer at Lincoln Financial Field, including concerts and Philadelphia Eagles home games throughout the 2026 season; the Company's ability to accelerate revenue growth and create sustained stockholder value through its motorsports and live entertainment marketing platforms; projections regarding viewership metrics, trackside attendance, and fan engagement; anticipated expansion into new states and markets beyond the current 18-state distribution footprint; the Company's expectations regarding the competitive performance of its sponsored drivers - Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett, and John Hall - at the NHRA New England Nationals and future scheduled events; and management's beliefs regarding the alignment of the NHRA fan demographic with American Rebel's target consumer base as a driver of top-tier wholesaler opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, and projections of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") and its management regarding future events and financial trends affecting its business. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company may differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the Company's limited operating history in the beverage industry and its continued ability to fund operations as a development-stage consumer brand;

the highly competitive nature of the domestic beer and light lager market, including competition from established national and regional brewers with substantially greater resources;

the Company's dependence on third-party distributors and wholesalers for national market penetration, and the risk that such relationships may not be established, maintained, or expanded as anticipated;

uncertainty regarding actual consumer adoption, retail sell-through rates, and repeat purchase behavior for American Rebel Light Beer in existing and new markets;

risks inherent in motorsports sponsorships, including driver or vehicle performance, race cancellation, event postponement, and shifts in broadcast distribution agreements;

the potential for actual television viewership, audience engagement, and brand impression metrics to differ materially from estimates provided by broadcast partners or third-party research;

the Company's reliance on venue-specific distribution agreements, including Lincoln Financial Field, and the risk that such agreements may be amended, terminated, or not yield projected sales volumes;

the Company's ability to raise additional capital necessary to fund its national marketing strategy, distribution growth, and NHRA sponsorship obligations;

macroeconomic factors including consumer discretionary spending trends, inflationary pressures on input costs, and changes in consumer preferences regarding alcohol products;

evolving federal, state, and local regulations governing the production, marketing, distribution, and sale of alcoholic beverages;

the Company's status as a reporting company traded on the OTC Markets (OTC: AREB), including risks related to limited liquidity, price volatility, and limited analyst coverage associated with OTC-traded securities; and

other risks and factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed annual report and any subsequently filed current or periodic reports.

Investors and stockholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-light-beers-nhra-motorsports-platform-continues-to-deli-1173290