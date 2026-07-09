American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel CEO Andy Ross to Perform at Gettysburg, PA, Bike Rally as Company Advances Grassroots Marketing Activation Events for American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) Continues Its Patriotic Summer Brand Activation Strategy, Connecting American Rebel Light Beer With Motorcycle Enthusiasts, Live Music Fans and Freedom-Loving Consumers in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

NASHVILLE, TN AND GETTYSBURG, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB), creator of American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer, today announced that Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andy Ross will perform live at the Gettysburg Bike Rally on Thursday, July 9, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The performance continues American Rebel's grassroots marketing strategy of engaging directly with patriotic consumers at high-energy lifestyle events while building brand awareness for American Rebel Light Beer across motorcycle, music, and Americana-focused communities.

American Rebel Beer Connects With Patriotic Consumers at Gettysburg Bike Rally

The Gettysburg Bike Rally brings together motorcycle enthusiasts, veterans, first responders, live music fans, and freedom-loving Americans who share a strong connection to the open road, patriotism, community, and American heritage. American Rebel's participation provides the Company with another opportunity to engage directly with a core lifestyle audience that aligns closely with the identity of American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer.

"The motorcycle community represents many of the same values that inspired us to build American Rebel - freedom, independence, hard work, and love of country," said Andy Ross, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

Through live music, personal interaction, and on-the-ground brand visibility, American Rebel continues to build authentic consumer relationships in markets where patriotism, Americana, and grassroots community engagement are central to the brand experience. The Company believes these types of high-energy lifestyle events help strengthen brand recognition, increase consumer awareness, and support the continued growth of American Rebel Light Beer.

Pennsylvania Retail Momentum Supports American Rebel Light Beer's Grassroots Brand Activation Strategy

Pennsylvania continues to represent an important growth market for American Rebel Holdings as the Company expands retail availability, distributor support, and consumer awareness across the Commonwealth. Year-to-date in 2026, American Rebel Light Beer has been purchased by 447 retail buying accounts across the Company's Pennsylvania distribution network, including 225 grocery and neighborhood retail accounts that have purchased and stocked the product. These account-level milestones reflect the Company's continued progress in expanding retail availability while supporting distributors and retail partners through community-based marketing, local promotions, and direct consumer engagement.

The Gettysburg Bike Rally builds on American Rebel's growing presence across Pennsylvania, which includes retailer promotions, live performances, patriotic community events, Independence Day weekend activities, and grassroots brand activations designed to create memorable consumer touchpoints. As the Company continues expanding its retail footprint, American Rebel Light Beer is scheduled to become available at Lincoln Financial Field in the coming weeks, creating an additional high-profile venue opportunity to introduce America's Patriotic Beer to adult consumers attending concerts, sporting events, and other major entertainment experiences.

"I am proud to be part of the Gettysburg Bike Rally, share great music with fellow patriots, and continue introducing adult consumers to American Rebel Light Beer. Each live activation gives American Rebel another opportunity to build relationships, support our retail partners, strengthen consumer awareness, and grow America's Patriotic Brand," said Andy Ross, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

Together, these initiatives underscore American Rebel's integrated growth strategy, combining measurable retail expansion, strategic distribution partnerships, and authentic consumer engagement to strengthen brand awareness, support retail partners, and build long-term shareholder value.

American Rebel Strengthens America's Patriotic Brand Through Retail Distribution and Live Activations

The Gettysburg Bike Rally performance reflects American Rebel's long-term strategy of combining retail distribution, strategic partnerships, entertainment, community engagement, and grassroots marketing to expand consumer awareness and strengthen brand loyalty. As American Rebel Holdings increases the reach of American Rebel Light Beer through retail availability, distributor relationships, live events, and national marketing initiatives, each activation is designed to reinforce the Company's mission of building a nationally recognized patriotic lifestyle brand while creating lasting value for consumers, retail partners, distributors, and shareholders.

As American Rebel Light Beer prepares to take flight at Lincoln Financial Field, the Company is weaving together a summer of unforgettable patriotic experiences for fans across Pennsylvania. From the roar of motorcycles and live music in Gettysburg to the roar of the crowd in Philadelphia, American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - is showing up wherever freedom-loving Americans gather to celebrate country, community, and the moments that matter most. When American Rebel Light begins pouring throughout Lincoln Financial Field in mid-July, adult consumers will be able to raise a cold Rebel Light and toast to America in one of the nation's greatest stadiums, carrying the same "tastes like freedom" spirit that defines the brand's grassroots activations across the Commonwealth.

By linking local rallies, neighborhood retailers, and iconic stadiums under one patriotic banner, American Rebel is building more than a beer brand - it is nurturing a lifestyle that invites consumers to stand tall, stand proud, and be loud about their love of country. Whether fans first meet American Rebel Light Beer at the Gettysburg Bike Rally or at a major game or concert at Lincoln Financial Field, the experience is designed to feel personal, energetic, and unapologetically American, turning every pour of Rebel Light into a small celebration of freedom.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager created for consumers who celebrate freedom, country music, motorsports, tailgates, backyard barbecues, patriotic festivals, and the American way of life. The brand is built around its signature statement: American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, GOD FEARING, CONSTITUTION LOVING, NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGING, STAND YOUR GROUND BEER.

Positioned as a patriotic premium light lager, American Rebel Light Beer brings the Company's patriotic lifestyle brand into the beverage category with a product designed for high-frequency social occasions and community-driven celebrations. The brand is built for moments when Americans come together: Fourth of July celebrations, concerts, race weekends, sporting events, tailgates, military appreciation events, and patriotic gatherings across the country.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A Better-For-You Premium Light Lager Built to Win

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that proudly champions American patriotism. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Product Profile American Rebel Light Beer Calories 110 per 12 oz serving Carbohydrates 4g per 12 oz serving Alcohol Content 4.2% ABV Recipe 100% all-malt; no adjuncts, corn syrups, or rice extracts Brewing Process Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and brilliant clarity Brewed By City Brewing Company (La Crosse, Wis.) in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

As America continues to celebrate its 250th birthday, American Rebel Light Beer is positioning itself as the beer patriotic Americans raise in honor of freedom.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 18 states, including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - with nationwide expansion continuing as America's Patriotic, "better-for-you" light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonks up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand follows a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with top wholesalers to accelerate retail and on-premise availability and build national momentum.

For more information, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com.

Retail and Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

American Rebel Light Beer was made for celebrations, concerts, race weekends, tailgates, and patriotic gatherings across the country.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) is America's Patriotic Brand. The Company is a Nevada corporation with its principal executive offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and offers safes and security products, branded lifestyle merchandise, and American Rebel Light Beer. American Rebel is a diversified branded products and marketing company focused on freedom, patriotism, self-reliance, and the independent spirit.

Through American Rebel Light Beer, Champion Safe, branded merchandise, live events, media appearances, and community-based activations, the Company is working to expand national brand recognition while strengthening the connection between consumer identity, product demand, and long-term shareholder visibility. The Company believes its Champion Safe platform supports its broader mission by combining American Rebel's brand platform with American-made safe manufacturing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.americanrebel.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

Investor & Media Contact

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

info@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Public Company Disclosures

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s ("American Rebel" or the "Company") business strategy; consumer engagement initiatives; grassroots and live event activations; marketing and promotional activities; retail and distribution expansion; anticipated brand awareness and consumer reception; strategic partnerships; venue placement and availability of American Rebel Light Beer at Lincoln Financial Field; the expected impact of the Gettysburg Bike Rally and other grassroots activations on brand momentum; and the continued growth of American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer. Forward-looking statements also include any statements in this press release regarding expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future performance, future market opportunities, or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, as well as statements that are not historical facts and are often identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," "would," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: changes in consumer demand and preferences; the market acceptance of the Company's products; the effectiveness of the Company's marketing, promotional, and grassroots brand activation initiatives; the success, timing, and continuity of live events and venue activations, including the Gettysburg Bike Rally and anticipated availability of American Rebel Light Beer at Lincoln Financial Field; relationships with distributors, retailers, venue partners, and other strategic collaborators; competitive market conditions within the beverage, beer, and lifestyle branding sectors; pricing dynamics and promotional intensity from larger competitors; supply chain, production, or logistics disruptions; regulatory developments affecting alcoholic beverage distribution, venue alcohol policies, or marketing practices; general economic, financial market, or geopolitical conditions; the availability of capital and the Company's liquidity position; execution risks associated with expansion into new markets or venues; reputational or brand perception risks; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in other public statements.

The content of this press release, including descriptions of planned live performances, grassroots marketing activation events, brand engagement strategies, patriotic messaging, and anticipated venue availability for American Rebel Light Beer at Lincoln Financial Field, reflects the Company's current plans, expectations, and marketing objectives and is subject to change at any time without notice. References to the Gettysburg Bike Rally, patriotic community events, Independence Day and America's 250th birthday celebrations, retailer promotions, live music performances, and the positioning of American Rebel Light Beer as "America's Patriotic Beer" and a "better-for-you" premium light lager are intended to describe the Company's present brand narrative and marketing strategy, and should not be construed as guarantees of future performance, future event execution, future venue availability, or future consumer or market outcomes. Any statements regarding expected benefits, reach, visibility, consumer awareness, brand loyalty, revenue impact, or strategic value arising from the Gettysburg Bike Rally, Pennsylvania retail momentum, stadium placement at Lincoln Financial Field, or other grassroots and live activation events are forward-looking statements and are subject to the risks and uncertainties described above.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company's common stock is currently listed/quoted on the OTCID market under the symbol AREB. The Company currently has a verified profile on OTC Markets, is designated as Penny Stock Exempt, and currently carries a Stock Promotion designation as a result of marketing surrounding the current Regulation Crowdfunding offering. OTC Markets designations, market-tier status, profile status, penny stock exempt status, and stock promotion designations are subject to change and should not be interpreted as a recommendation, endorsement, assurance of liquidity, assurance of market value, or assurance of future trading status. As of July 8, 2026, based on information provided by the Company's transfer agent, the Company reports 21,844,918 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The Company has disclosed risks relating to the transition from Nasdaq to OTC Markets, trading liquidity, recurring losses, going-concern uncertainty, capital resources, liquidity, dilution, and other matters in its SEC filings and other public statements.

In addition, American Rebel has disclosed that an active Regulation Crowdfunding offering is being conducted through American Rebel Licensing NIL I, Inc., a Nevada corporation formed on February 18, 2026, through DealMaker Securities LLC. The offering involves Class B Non-Voting Common Stock offered at $0.50 per share, a target offering amount of $10,500, a maximum offering amount of $5,000,000, and an offering deadline of March 31, 2027. Information regarding that offering is available through the issuer's SEC filings and applicable offering materials. Any statements in this press release regarding the expected benefits, proceeds, timing, availability, investor participation, marketing impact, venue impact, or strategic impact of the Regulation Crowdfunding offering, American Rebel Licensing NIL I, Inc., or related marketing and brand amplification activities are forward-looking statements and are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the applicable offering materials and the Company's public filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that future results, events, plans, or outcomes will be achieved. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review carefully the risk factors and other disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings and other public disclosures before making any investment or other decisions related to American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-ceo-andy-ross-to-perform-at-gettysburg-pa-bike-rally-as-1188721