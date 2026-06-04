Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Wolfram-Aktie ist voll finanziert und bereit zu bohren - und fast niemand spricht darüber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNZT | ISIN: NL0014559478 | Ticker-Symbol: 68F
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 10:13
34,440 Euro
-0,92 % -0,320
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,56034,60012:26
34,56034,60012:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 07:42 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Technip Energies announces the pricing of its €500 million notes maturing in 2033

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR ANY PERSON LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Technip Energies N.V. (Paris: TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) ("Technip Energies"), today announces it has priced an issuance of €500 million aggregate principal amount of 4% senior unsecured notes due June 10, 2033 (the "Notes").

The offering was more than five times oversubscribed among a broad European investor base.

Technip Energies intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes.

The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on June 10, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. On such date, the Notes are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Technip Energies is accompanied by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and HSBC Continental Europe acting as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers; BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank AG acting as Active Bookrunners; as well as Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A. and J.P. Morgan SE acting as Passive Bookrunners.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Phillip LindsayJason Hyonne
Vice-President Investor RelationsPress Relations & Social Media Manager
Tel: +44?207?585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Phillip Lindsay Email:?Jason Hyonne

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of any securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any
such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an
exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Technip Energies does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This press release shall not be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly to any U.S. Person or in or into the United States (each as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this press release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.