Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce more high-grade results on the Big Master Gold System at Gold Rock. Two drill holes tested the near-surface mineralization above (up-dip) from the recent Sparrow discovery (Figure 1 and 2). The third hole intersected Barrelman on BM1 and Treasure on BM2 expanding these zones at depth (Figure 2). The latest results validate the Company's exploration model and support an expanded 2026 drill program at Gold Rock. A second drill rig has been contracted and is scheduled for deployment on July 1. The 2026 drill program has now expanded to 45,000 meters.

Drill Highlights:

Hole DGR-051 returned 3.24 g/t gold over 14.77 meters including 29.55 g/t gold over 1.35 meters at Sparrow 88.00 meters from surface.

Hole DGR-052 returned 1.02 g/t gold over 13.50 meters including 8.88 g/t gold over 1.00 meter also at Sparrow 125.00 meters from surface.

Hole DGR-057 expanded mineralization at both Treasure and Barrelman (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

Trey Wasser, Dryden Gold's CEO, stated, "The geology team continues to deliver both high-grade results and wide lower grade intercepts, near-surface, across the 1 square kilometer footprint at Gold Rock. Last year's discovery of multiple parallel mineralized structures and the gold bearing D3 deformation event has led to the development of dozens of additional high-grade drill targets (Figure 1). We have now developed and tested the 3-D geological model to more accurately define new targets and expand known zones at depth. With the closing of the recent financing the Company has increased the drill program to 45,000 meters with a primary goal of more fully defining the gold mineralization at Gold Rock."

Two Drill Strategy

A Second drill rig is being deployed to Gold Rock to allow one drill to remain focused on testing the footprint at Gold Rock for additional near-surface high-grade zones, while the second rig will target the expansion of known high-grade zones at depth. Upon receipt of the required permits, the second rid will then move to Mud Lake to test mineralization periodicity and regional folding at the deposit scale. Following the integration of our summer field work, a targeting program will be developed at Hyndman within the 12km by 2.5km gold anomaly corridor defined by the new gold-in-till results. Drilling at Hyndman is anticipated this fall. This approach ensures continuous drilling at Gold Rock throughout 2026 while advancing regional exploration targets across the broader property package.

Maura Kolb P.Geo., Dryden Gold's President, commented, "There are several compelling reasons for adopting a two-drill strategy at Gold Rock. First, we have a high degree of confidence in the new geological model and want to accelerate its evaluation through a more aggressive drilling program. Second, our initial testing of near-surface structural intersections has delivered encouraging results. We believe there is significant potential to add value and expand the Gold Rock project by systematically testing these near-surface targets. At Gold Rock there are currently very few drill pierce points below 300 metres and the down-plunge potential of the system is largely untested. Evaluating deeper targets is a priority and with two drill rigs we can efficiently advance both objectives focusing on resource growth. We will maintain an aggressive near-surface drilling program on newly discovered stacked structures while systematically testing the deeper potential of the deposit."

2026 Summer Field Work

Permits at Mud Lake have been submitted, and drill targets have been finalized. Mapping and sampling crews are being deployed at Hyndman to systematically evaluate the newly discovered 12 kilometer anomaly corridor and develop regional targets for a fall drill program. Property wide field work is also being planned and will include an extensive Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) program to follow up on the 2025 Gold-in-Till sampling. The Company looks forward to providing a comprehensive update on the program and its objectives in the near term.





Figure 1- Plan map of Gold Rock Target Area displaying mineralized structures, high-grade zones and D3 Structures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/300082_3d3b452e540fa8bd_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Contoured Long Sections of the Main Three Mineralized Structures at Gold Rock with drill pierce points and new holes labelled; A- Elora, B- BM1, C- BM2.

Links 3-D figures on Mining Hub - https://mininghub.com/3d/v/LtbILagg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/300082_3d3b452e540fa8bd_002full.jpg

Table 1: New Drill Results from Big Master Gold System

Mineralized Structure Target Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) BM1 Sparrow DGR-051

84.00 98.77 14.77 3.24



including 88.50 89.85 1.35 29.55 BM1 FW



197.00 202.00 5.00 1.14



including 197.00 198.00 1.00 3.44 BM1 Sparrow DGR-052

117.00 130.50 13.50 1.02



including 129.50 130.50 1.00 8.88 BM1 FW



130.00 130.50 0.50 15.70 BM2 Treasure DGR-057

126.00 136.00 10.00 0.68 BM2 FW



246.65 253.00 6.35 0.38





260.75 261.30 0.55 2.81 BM1 Barrelman

275.50 279.85 4.35 1.20



including 278.80 279.30 0.50 8.85 BM1 FW



333.30 336.60 3.30 0.22 BM1 FW



342.00 343.10 1.10 1.25 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths, true width is unknown; assay values are uncut Follow the link to our website for the full list of drill results and more detailed technical overview.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 programs were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

Correction

The Company also announced a correction to its May 15, 2026, news release confirming that it paid aggregate finders fees in the amount of $ 412,012.47 in connection with closing its private placement of flow-through shares, not $291,028.46 as previously disclosed.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"), on the OTCQX marketplace ("DRYGF") and on the FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable which include the number of metres of drilling the company may complete in 2026 and the timing of certain exploration programs during the coming year. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300082

Source: Dryden Gold Corp.