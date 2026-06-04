DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 04-Jun-2026 / 18:27 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 January 2026 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 04/06/2026 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 3,535 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 668.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 660.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 665.5106

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,842,724 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,103,962. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

4 June 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 4 June 2026

Investment Firm: Deutsche Numis

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 665.5106 3,535

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 1100 660.00 12:11:16 00081052433TRLO0 XLON 608 668.00 15:21:42 00081063341TRLO0 XLON 56 668.00 15:21:42 00081063342TRLO0 XLON 88 668.00 15:56:02 00081065682TRLO0 XLON 1088 668.00 16:00:56 00081065958TRLO0 XLON 90 668.00 16:00:56 00081065959TRLO0 XLON 31 668.00 16:20:20 00081067533TRLO0 XLON 178 668.00 16:35:09 00081068398TRLO0 XLON 102 668.00 16:35:09 00081068399TRLO0 XLON 11 668.00 16:35:09 00081068400TRLO0 XLON 18 668.00 16:35:09 00081068401TRLO0 XLON 32 668.00 16:35:09 00081068402TRLO0 XLON 25 668.00 16:35:09 00081068403TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 16:35:09 00081068404TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 16:35:09 00081068405TRLO0 XLON 2 668.00 16:35:09 00081068406TRLO0 XLON 104 668.00 16:35:09 00081068407TRLO0 XLON

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 430162 EQS News ID: 2340050 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 04, 2026 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)