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WKN: A3ECKZ | ISIN: US8292421067 | Ticker-Symbol: HQ7
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 08:02
11,700 Euro
+1,74 % +0,200
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCLAIR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCLAIR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00012,10017:41
12,00012,10017:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
75 Leser
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Sinclair Inc.: Sinclair Re-Elects Board, Ratifies and Approves Other Proposals

BALTIMORE, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its stockholders elected the nominated nine Directors at the Company's Annual Stockholders' Meeting held yesterday. The elected Directors are Mr. David D. Smith, Executive Chairman, Chairman of the Board of the Company; Mr. Frederick G. Smith, Director and Vice President of the Company; Mr. J. Duncan Smith, Director, Vice President and Secretary of the Company; Mr. Robert E. Smith, Director; Ms. Laurie R. Beyer, Director; Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., Director; Mr. Howard E. Friedman, Director; Mr. Daniel C. Keith, Director; and Hon. Benson E. Legg, Director.

The stockholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 and approved the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.

A tabulation of the votes on these matters will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sinclair:
Sinclair, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 177 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; and owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts, and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair's AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

Investor Contact:
Christopher C. King, IRC
VP, Investor Relations
410-568-1500
chrisking@sbgtv.com

Category: Financial


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.