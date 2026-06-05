Sinclair Inc.: Sinclair Re-Elects Board, Ratifies and Approves Other Proposals

BALTIMORE, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its stockholders elected the nominated nine Directors at the Company's Annual Stockholders' Meeting held yesterday. The elected Directors are Mr. David D. Smith, Executive Chairman, Chairman of the Board of the Company; Mr. Frederick G. Smith, Director and Vice President of the Company; Mr. J. Duncan Smith, Director, Vice President and Secretary of the Company; Mr. Robert E. Smith, Director; Ms. Laurie R. Beyer, Director; Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Sr., Director; Mr. Howard E. Friedman, Director; Mr. Daniel C. Keith, Director; and Hon. Benson E. Legg, Director.

The stockholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 and approved the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.

A tabulation of the votes on these matters will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 177 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; and owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts, and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair's AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

Investor Contact:

Christopher C. King, IRC

VP, Investor Relations

410-568-1500

chrisking@sbgtv.com

Category: Financial