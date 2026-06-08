DJ VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis announces the launch of a capital increase with maintained PSR in the amount of EUR10.2M secured by commitments amounting to 76.6%

VALBIOTIS SA VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis announces the launch of a capital increase with maintained PSR in the amount of EUR10.2M secured by commitments amounting to 76.6% 08-Jun-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Valbiotis announces the launch of a capital increase with maintained PSR in the amount of EUR10.2M secured by commitments of up to 76.6% . Capital increase with maintained preferential subscription rights ("PSR") in the amount of EUR10.2M . The offering is secured up to 76.6% through: . A subscription commitment of EUR2.0M from Tao Xianhua, Aika Co-Founder & CEO (through his holding company Ximen RD PTE Ltd), who holds a 51% stake in the China-based joint venture alongside Valbiotis . Guarantee commitments amounting to EUR5.8M . Subscription Price: EUR0.86 per share, i.e., a discount of 19.9% compared to the weighted average share price over the three trading sessions preceding the determination of the price (namely June 3, 4 & 5, 2026) and a discount of 9.8% compared with the theoretical value of the share after detachment of the rights . Subscription Parity: 1 new share for every 2 existing shares . Detachment of preferential subscription rights on June 10, 2026 . Trading period for preferential subscription rights from June 10, 2026 to June 22, 2026 . Subscription period for new shares open from June 12, 2026 to June 24, 2026 . Securities eligible for FIP, FCPI, PEA and PEA PME-ETI, 150-0-B-Ter Re-investment/Sale IR-PME Join the webinar presenting the initiative on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6 p.m. Click here to register La Rochelle, June 8, 2026 (8:00 a.m. CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a French laboratory specializing in the development and distribution of scientifically tested nutritional solutions designed to prevent cardio-metabolic imbalances and address everyday health challenges, announces the launch of a capital increase with maintained preferential subscription rights intended to finance the acceleration of its commercial development in France and internationally. Sébastien Peltier, CEO and Co-Founder of Valbiotis, states: "More than ten years ago, we made the strategic decision to build a new generation of dietary supplements on an unrivaled clinical foundation - now comprising 13 proprietary studies and more than 1,500 subjects evaluated - to address cardio-metabolic disorders, which are now at the forefront of public health policy. Our commercial rollout in France has shown strong momentum: in just sixteen months, our pharmacy footprint has doubled (559 as of the end of April 2026), average order value has more than tripled, and our e-commerce channel has recorded a 33% increase in customers over the past four months. Several growth drivers are expected to further accelerate this momentum: the expansion of our product portfolio, the multiplication of partnerships with pharmacy groups - providing privileged access to more than 4,700 pharmacies - and the strengthening of our network in the field, which is expected to comprise 25 Medical Promotion Officers by 2027. Beyond France, Valbiotis is actively expanding internationally through two strategic partnerships in Asia and the Middle East, both expected to begin generating revenue as of 2026. The participation of Tao Xianhua, Co-Founder and CEO of Aika, (which holds a 51% stake in our Chinese joint venture), in this capital increase constitutes a strong vote of confidence and reinforces our ambition to build a leading Asian player in dietary supplements targeting cardio-metabolic imbalances. Against this backdrop of strong acceleration, we are launching this capital increase, which is open to all investors while preserving preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders. I hope that this offering will attract the support of a large number of investors who wish to participate in and contribute to Valbiotis' ambitions." Tao Xianhua (Aika Cofounder & CEO): "Over the past six months, I have been working closely with Sébastien Peltier's team to build our partnership, which will soon lead to the commercial launch of Valbiotis products tailored to Asian consumers." This collaboration has enabled me to fully appreciate the company's potential and the strength of what sets it apart: a rare commitment to scientific rigor and unrivaled expertise in plant science. It was this conviction that led me to want to become an active shareholder in Valbiotis. I am confident that Valbiotis will establish itself as a key player in the dietary supplements market, addressing cardio-metabolic imbalances." BACKGROUND FOR THE OFFERING Founded in 2014, Valbiotis is a French laboratory specializing in the development and distribution of scientifically validated first-line nutritional solutions designed to prevent cardio-metabolic imbalances. Through an innovative approach combining scientific excellence, plant expertise and a wealth of natural ingredients, Valbiotis develops high-quality formulations based on patented active ingredients validated by rigorous clinical studies, designed to provide long-term support for cardio-metabolic health and address associated functional issues such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, immunity and vitality. Valbiotis has successfully transitioned from an R&D-focused company to a commercial model. The laboratory currently develops two ranges of dietary supplements: . The Valbiotis^PRO range, comprising four dietary supplements backed by robust scientific evidence, unrivaled on the market, which address the risk factors for cardiometabolic health issues: Metabolic Health (TOTUM.63), Cholesterol (Lipidrive^), Cardio-Circulation (Tensodrive^, formerly TOTUM.854) and the management of NAFLD (Chronic liver disease) (Steadrive^, formerly TOTUM.448, which is currently in the clinical development phase and not yet on the market); and . The Valbiotis^PLUS range, currently comprising 8 dietary supplements designed to address the symptoms associated with cardio-metabolic imbalances, as well as various everyday health issues. These products are formulated on the basis of data from the scientific literature. In just under a year, the Company has succeeded in building up significant commercial momentum in France through a multi-channel marketing strategy comprising: . An e-commerce site whose traffic has led to a significant increase in the number of customers (from 948 at the end of 2024, to 4,030 at the end of 2025, and 5,351 by the end of April 2026), with the average order value rising from EUR71 in 2024, to EUR86 at the end of 2025, and reaching EUR91 by the end of April 2026; . A network of 559 pharmacies at the end of April 2026, supported by an in-house sales force comprising a team of 16 Medical Promotion Officers and 1 Key Accounts Manager. At the same time, the Company began its international expansion at the end of 2025, marked by the following key milestones: . November 2025: The signing of a strategic agreement with the Chinese group AIKA, involving the creation of a Chinese joint venture in which Valbiotis holds a 49% stake (with the AIKA group holding 51%). This joint venture is dedicated to marketing Valbiotis products in key Asian markets: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Macao, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia, with the possibility of expanding the partnership into other countries: South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand (http://investisseurs.valbiotis.com/wp-content/ uploads/2025/11/25-1117-CP-Valbiotis-Asie-VDEF-FR-03.pdf); . January 2026: The signing of an exclusive distribution agreement for the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Iraq) with Mena Nutrition (http://investisseurs.valbiotis.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/ CP-MoyenOrient_080126-FR.pdf); . March 2026: The launch of operations in Asia, with a joint venture now fully operational and set to begin marketing Valbiotis products in mainland China and Hong Kong via the cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) channel, thanks to partnerships already in place with leading specialist platforms. Valbiotis has also received an initial order from the joint venture, with a view to making the first deliveries of products specifically tailored to the Asian market (packaging, formulation, etc.) for Chinese consumers in the second half of 2026 (http:// investisseurs.valbiotis.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/CP-JV-Chine-FR-OK.pdf); . April 2026: The launch of e-commerce deliveries to Belgium and Luxembourg: Valbiotis is strengthening its e-commerce logistics capabilities and expanding its full range of health supplements to these two markets (http:// investisseurs.valbiotis.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/CP-Livraison-Belgique-et-Luxembourg-FR-OK.pdf); . May 2026: A new phase in the Company's expansion in Asia, with the opening of a subsidiary in Singapore by the joint venture owned by the Company and the AIKA Group. This establishment marks a key first step in the joint venture's expansion across Asia, outside China and Hong Kong, where it is already operational. This new subsidiary will gradually expand into several strategic markets across Asia, including Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and Japan (http://investisseurs.valbiotis.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/CP-Singapour-Vdef.pdf). . June 2026: A new milestone in the brand's expansion in the Middle East with the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Al Danah Medical Company, a leading player in the healthcare and nutrition sector in

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