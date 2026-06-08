

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX). The two companies will co-develop and co-commercialise bexobrutideg (NX-5948), Nurix's investigational Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) degrader. The collaboration spans a clinical development plan across B-cell malignancies, immunology, and neurology, complementing Roche's established strengths in haematology while extending its pipeline into new therapeutic areas.



As per the terms of the agreement, Nurix will receive an upfront cash payment of US$700 million and is eligible for development, regulatory, and sales milestones, bringing the potential total deal value to US$2.3 billion. Development costs will be shared, with Nurix covering 40% and Roche 60%. Profits and losses from U.S. commercialisation will be split equally, while outside the U.S., Roche will lead commercialisation and Nurix will receive royalties ranging from the low- to high-teens.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. The parties currently expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2026.



Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain-penetrant BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and potentially diseases in immunology and neurology. BTK is a central signaling node controlling B cell growth, development and immunologic activity.



NRIX closed at $14.64 on June 5, down $0.64 or 4.19%. However, in overnight trading, the stock surged to $17.48, up $2.84 or 19.40%.



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