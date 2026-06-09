

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L, TWODY), a homebuilder, on Tuesday announced that independent Non-Executive Director Clodagh Moriarty intends to step down from the board.



Moriarty said she is leaving the board to focus on her role as Chief Executive Officer of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L).



The company said Moriarty's departure date will be announced in due course.



The Group said a search process is underway to identify her replacement and ensure the board maintains an appropriate balance of skills and expertise.



On Monday, Dunelm closed trading 0.46% lesser at GBp 760.50 on the London Stock Exchange.



Taylor Wimpey closed trading 2.69% lesser at GBp 75.30 on the London Stock Exchange.



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