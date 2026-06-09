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WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 17:54
27,520 Euro
-0,79 % -0,220
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
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SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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27,58027,68009:54
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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Four leading Canadian healthcare providers unite on Sectra's cloud solution to enhance city-wide radiology collaboration and patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) is implementing its fully-managed cloud enterprise imaging solution, Sectra One Cloud, across four healthcare providers in Ontario, Canada-Hamilton Health Sciences, St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, Norfolk General Hospital, and West Haldimand General Hospital. This city-wide cloud transition will help their 16 sites optimize radiology and breast imaging workflows and strengthen collaboration, leading to better patient care across the region.

"With Sectra One Cloud, our regional teams gain faster and more reliable access to images whenever and wherever they are needed. Its high availability will make a real difference in our ability to provide timely, world-class care," says Dr. John Donnellan, Chief, Diagnostic Services, Hamilton Health Sciences.

The hospitals are located in southwestern Ontario and serve a population of over 2 million citizens. Previously, they used two separate radiology solutions. Following this transition, all imaging will be consolidated into a single, unified cloud instance, enabling these organizations to deliver high-quality patient care more efficiently and collaboratively.

"Sharing a common cloud-based imaging system allows for enhanced collaboration across St. Joe's and partner hospitals. It improves clinician access to real-time imaging information which is invaluable when making critical decisions. Sectra's advanced system supports better continuity of care and an improved experience for both patients and care teams," says Rick Badzioch, Vice President, Renal, Ambulatory Services and Clinical Support Programs, St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton.

As Sectra manages the operations, monitoring, optimization, and continuous upgrades of the cloud service, it will ease the pressure on the hospitals' IT teams. The solution also strengthens security around system operations and patient privacy, and provides the scalability required for growing imaging volumes or new imaging specialties.

"Implementing Sectra One Cloud marks an important step forward for our organizations. It enables our teams at Norfolk General Hospital and West Haldimand General Hospital to access diagnostic images seamlessly and collaborate more effectively with regional partners. By moving to a unified, cloud-based solution, we are strengthening our ability to provide timely, high-quality care to the communities we serve, both now and into the future," says Erin McNeice, Integrated Director of Diagnostic Services, West Haldimand General Hospital and Norfolk General Hospital.

The five-year Sectra One Cloud contract was signed in the fourth quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year, and the healthcare providers will primarily utilize the modules for radiology and breast imaging. The agreement represents an estimated volume of more than 3.6 million imaging exams over the five years.

"Moving to a unified, cloud-based imaging solution is not just a technology shift, it is a strategic move that empowers care teams to work smarter and closer together. It lays the groundwork for scalable, data-driven diagnostics that can evolve with future healthcare needs. We are proud to support them on this journey toward more coordinated care across the region," says Nader Soltani, President of Sectra in Canada.

Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed service for enterprise imaging that enables Sectra to continuously monitor, optimize, and upgrade the solution, as well as provide 24/7 support. The enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in a single system, thereby improving outcomes and reducing operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from one ology to another and from one enterprise to another without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/four-leading-canadian-healthcare-providers-unite-on-sectra-s-cloud-solution-to-enhance-city-wide-rad,c4359273

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectras-radiology-solution,c3544852

Sectras radiology solution

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/four-leading-canadian-healthcare-providers-unite-on-sectras-cloud-solution-to-enhance-city-wide-radiology-collaboration-and-patient-care-302794964.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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