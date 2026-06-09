Supporting data-driven decision-making and long-term resilience across water services

Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been appointed to Yorkshire Water's artificial intelligence services framework, supporting the utility's use of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operational performance, customer outcomes and long-term resilience across its water and wastewater services. Yorkshire Water estimates the overall framework has a total value of up to approximately $45 million (£32M) over five years.

The appointment comes as the U.K. water sector prepares for Asset Management Period 8 (AMP8), with water companies increasing investment in digital and AI capabilities to meet tighter regulatory requirements, strengthen resilience and manage affordability pressures.

Under the framework, Jacobs will provide specialist digital and artificial intelligence consulting services, working collaboratively with Yorkshire Water to co-develop scalable solutions and digital products that support decision-making, asset performance and operational efficiency. The appointment builds on Jacobs' ongoing work with Yorkshire Water.

Drawing on its water industry and digital consulting experience, in the past several years Jacobs has advanced digital solutions to leverage AI across the asset lifecycle, from planning and operations to maintenance and performance optimization, with demonstrated reductions long-term operating costs.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Amer Battikhi said: "Utilities are increasingly focused on moving artificial intelligence from testing environments into day-to-day operations. This framework supports Yorkshire Water's ambition to apply data-driven tools in practical ways that improve performance, reliability and long-term service delivery."

Following significant investment in its data platform and internal data science capability, Yorkshire Water is entering a new phase of AI adoption focused on operational deployment. Jacobs will support this transition by scaling applied, data-driven solutions across the business.

Jacobs supports water utilities in the U.K. and globally with integrated digital, data and engineering services that address resilience, regulatory and affordability challenges while improving outcomes for customers and communities. Projects include providing operational technology cybersecurity to support critical infrastructure security for Hampton Roads Sanitation District, a major U.S. wastewater utility; creating the first digital twin of PUB's Changi Water Reclamation Plant in Singapore; to improving wastewater network outcomes at United Utilities in the U.K. using predictive analytics.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 6,000 people across the U.K., operating from 15 core offices and over 35 additional sites. Working with HM Government, local authorities and the private sector, Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation's most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

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