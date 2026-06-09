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WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 12:50
143,50 Euro
-1,07 % -1,55
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,70145,2013:34
143,40144,0513:36
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Veeva Systems: UCB Unifies Global Pharmacovigilance Operations with Veeva Safety Suite

End-to-end safety foundation to speed case processing and enable automation

BARCELONA, Spain, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that UCB is unifying its global safety operations with Veeva Safety Suite to maximize operational efficiency and scale. UCB is standardizing safety on a single platform to accelerate case processing, strengthen oversight, and streamline submissions to health authorities.

"Moving our teams onto Veeva Safety Suite is a core step in UCB's safety transformation, helping streamline global and local workflows with a single source of truth for safety data," said Jonas Maselis, head of digital technology, patient safety, UCB. "As we use automation to drive low-touch case processing, our strategic partnership with Veeva positions us well for what's next."

UCB will use Veeva Safety Suite's unified platform for end-to-end safety management, with Veeva Safety to streamline the intake, processing, and submission of adverse events and Veeva SafetyDocs to manage all safety-related content and processes. Veeva Safety Workbench will enable advanced data analysis for fast, scalable reporting, and Veeva Safety Signal will automate signal detection for better visibility and alignment across the organization. In addition, the Veeva Safety-RIM Connection will share product information automatically across regulatory and safety operations for clean and trusted data.

"UCB is building a foundation powered by Veeva Safety Suite to simplify and standardize their global pharmacovigilance function," said John Lawrie, vice president, Veeva Safety. "With a unified and connected approach, UCB is enhancing global compliance and driving advanced automation to deliver safe and effective medicines to patients."

About Veeva Systems
Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ucb-unifies-global-pharmacovigilance-operations-with-veeva-safety-suite-302794570.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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