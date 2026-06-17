

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UCB (UCB.BR) announced the publication of two manuscripts in Brain Communications. One manuscript reports integrated safety and efficacy findings for KYGEVVI, demonstrating improved survival and functional outcomes in treated patients, along with acceptable tolerability. Approved by the FDA in November 2025, and the European Medicines Agency EMA in March 2026, KYGEVVI is a powder for oral solution indicated for the treatment of thymidine kinase 2 deficiency in adults and pediatric patients with an age of symptom onset on or before 12 years.



The second manuscript features findings from the largest published dataset of untreated patients with TK2d, reinforcing the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment.



Shares of UCB are trading at 248.00 euros, down 0.80%.



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