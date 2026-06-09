Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 09-Jun-2026 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 04-Jun-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 08-Jun-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.042325 11.939646 11.981971 20843089 crossed or reached Position of previous 0.058847 11.980363 12.039210 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 73626 0.042325 Sub Total 8.A 73626 0.042325%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 14637 0.008414 Sub Total 8.B1 14637 0.008414%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4165880 2.394820 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 330462 0.189971 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 24884 0.014305 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 1040475 0.598133 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 30114 0.017311 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.827806 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.931080 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.113332 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.973541 Swaps 09/06/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.881216 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440608 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 28595 0.016438 Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 3463 0.001991 Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 1211994 0.696733 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395507 Swaps 30/11/2026 n/a Cash 1537 0.000884 Swaps 30/06/2026 n/a Cash 1922 0.001105 Swaps 29/12/2026 n/a Cash 2737 0.001573 Swaps 09/09/2027 n/a Cash 2562 0.001473 Swaps 29/10/2027 n/a Cash 113082 0.065007 Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 640841 0.368398 Sub Total 8.B2 20754826 11.931232%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 6.395024 6.395024% Corporation National Association Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 4.654123 4.695199% Corporation Bank of BofA Securities America Europe SA Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

08-Jun-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 430590 EQS News ID: 2341786 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)