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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
09.06.26 | 15:25
7,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0007,85009:00
Dow Jones News
10.06.2026 08:33 Uhr
190 Leser
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Molten Ventures Plc: 30 million euro investment in Isar Aerospace

DJ 30 million euro investment in Isar Aerospace 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
30 million euro investment in Isar Aerospace 
10-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 

30 million euro investment in Isar Aerospace ("Isar Aerospace" or "Isar") 

'Continuing to support one of the most significant opportunities in European space technology' 
  
 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology 
businesses, notes the announcement made yesterday by Isar Aerospace, a leading European space launch company creating 
access to space from Europe, regarding the completion of a EUR270 million Series D financing round. 

Molten are a significant strategic backer, investing EUR30 million in this round, alongside Island Green Capital and 
participation from existing investors. The capital will drive global scaling and ramp up serial production of the 
Spectrum launch vehicle. 

Isar Aerospace was founded in 2018 near Munich, Germany, to open space as a platform for future technologies and 
innovations, making space scalable. As a launch service provider for small and medium-sized satellites and satellite 
constellations, Isar is creating access to space for global customers and is one of the most compelling opportunities 
in the space technology sector. 

Space launch is facing a structural supply deficit in Europe at precisely the moment demand is accelerating. 
Governments and commercial operators increasingly require reliable, responsive access to orbit for comms, earth 
observation, defence, and national security, yet Europe has lacked an operational, commercially competitive launch 
provider. We believe that success in this market is a function of the ability to iterate fast and drive down the cost 
of failure, and that requires owning the full technical stack. Isar's vertically integrated manufacturing model enables 
rapid development cycles and a structural cost advantage over peers. This, combined with the scale of unmet demand for 
sovereign European launch capability, is why Molten believes Isar is so well positioned to become a defining player in 
Europe's new space infrastructure. 

Molten already has a holding in Isar within the Core Portfolio through an investment in Earlybird funds. The fair value 
of that Isar holding was GBP40 million at the 31 March 2026 year-end valuation, delivering a multiple on invested capital 
of approximately 10.1x as at that date. 

Daniel Metzler, Co-Founder and CEO of Isar Aerospace, said: 

"As space becomes essential infrastructure for governments and commercial enterprises, launch capacity remains the 
critical bottleneck. Our mission with Isar Aerospace is to deliver resilient, competitive launch capabilities to 
Europe, NATO, and its allies. Molten's long-term, high-conviction support will help us accelerate our next phase of 
global expansion as we continue scaling our integrated launch services." 

Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented:  

"Isar Aerospace represents one of the most significant opportunities in the European space technology sector. It 
exemplifies what we do as venture capital investors: identifying and providing our investors with exposure to 
category-defining companies, backing them from an early stage, continuing to support these companies at key value 
inflexion points, and ultimately being well-positioned to realise outsized returns. We are extremely proud to be 
continuing to support Isar's success." 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer 
                        ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joshua Hughes 
 
Liam Kingsmill 
 
Berenberg 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Ben Wright                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
 
Harry Nicholas 
 
Mark Whitmore  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP750 million to 31 March 2026.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 430821 
EQS News ID:  2342678 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2342678&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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