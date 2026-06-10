Molten Ventures Plc: 30 million euro investment in Isar Aerospace

DJ 30 million euro investment in Isar Aerospace

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 30 million euro investment in Isar Aerospace 10-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 30 million euro investment in Isar Aerospace ("Isar Aerospace" or "Isar") 'Continuing to support one of the most significant opportunities in European space technology' Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, notes the announcement made yesterday by Isar Aerospace, a leading European space launch company creating access to space from Europe, regarding the completion of a EUR270 million Series D financing round. Molten are a significant strategic backer, investing EUR30 million in this round, alongside Island Green Capital and participation from existing investors. The capital will drive global scaling and ramp up serial production of the Spectrum launch vehicle. Isar Aerospace was founded in 2018 near Munich, Germany, to open space as a platform for future technologies and innovations, making space scalable. As a launch service provider for small and medium-sized satellites and satellite constellations, Isar is creating access to space for global customers and is one of the most compelling opportunities in the space technology sector. Space launch is facing a structural supply deficit in Europe at precisely the moment demand is accelerating. Governments and commercial operators increasingly require reliable, responsive access to orbit for comms, earth observation, defence, and national security, yet Europe has lacked an operational, commercially competitive launch provider. We believe that success in this market is a function of the ability to iterate fast and drive down the cost of failure, and that requires owning the full technical stack. Isar's vertically integrated manufacturing model enables rapid development cycles and a structural cost advantage over peers. This, combined with the scale of unmet demand for sovereign European launch capability, is why Molten believes Isar is so well positioned to become a defining player in Europe's new space infrastructure. Molten already has a holding in Isar within the Core Portfolio through an investment in Earlybird funds. The fair value of that Isar holding was GBP40 million at the 31 March 2026 year-end valuation, delivering a multiple on invested capital of approximately 10.1x as at that date. Daniel Metzler, Co-Founder and CEO of Isar Aerospace, said: "As space becomes essential infrastructure for governments and commercial enterprises, launch capacity remains the critical bottleneck. Our mission with Isar Aerospace is to deliver resilient, competitive launch capabilities to Europe, NATO, and its allies. Molten's long-term, high-conviction support will help us accelerate our next phase of global expansion as we continue scaling our integrated launch services." Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: "Isar Aerospace represents one of the most significant opportunities in the European space technology sector. It exemplifies what we do as venture capital investors: identifying and providing our investors with exposure to category-defining companies, backing them from an early stage, continuing to support these companies at key value inflexion points, and ultimately being well-positioned to realise outsized returns. We are extremely proud to be continuing to support Isar's success." Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP750 million to 31 March 2026.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 430821 EQS News ID: 2342678 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 10, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)