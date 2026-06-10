

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group PLC (VOD, VOD.L, VODE.DE) said on Wednesday that Vodafone Panafon Hellenic Telecommunications Company SA, and Public Power Corporation SA (PPC.AT ,PUPOF) have entered into heads of terms to form a potential 50:50 joint venture. The joint venture will comprise their respective fibre to the home networks and wholesale fibre businesses in Greece.



Vodafone Panafon Hellenic Telecommunications, or Vodafone Greece, and PPC Group's fibre businesses currently cover over 1.6 million homes on a combined basis. The joint venture intend to provide wholesale open access to internet service providers in Greece.



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