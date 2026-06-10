Anglesey Mining Plc - Issuance of Share Options

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

10 June 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Issuance of Share Options

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM) announces that on 5 June 2026 it granted options over a total of 3,700,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each to directors and employees of the Company under the Company's existing share option arrangements. Each option has an exercise price of £0.06 (6 pence) per share, vests as to one-third on grant and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of grant, and will lapse on 5 June 2031.

Details of the grants made to directors are set out in the notification below, made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name:

i. Jim Williams

ii. Andrew Fulton

iii. Brendan Cahill

iv. Martin Wood

v. Taj Singh

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status:

i. Executive Chairman (PDMR)

ii. Chief Executive Officer (PDMR)

iii. Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

iv. Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

v. Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b) Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name:

Anglesey Mining Plc

b) LEI:

213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument; Identification code:

Share options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each

ISIN: GB0000320472

b) Nature of the transaction:

Award of share options over ordinary shares. Each option has an exercise price of £0.06, vests as to one-third on grant and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of grant, and will lapse on 5 June 2031.

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

i. 6 pence - 1,000,000

ii. 6 pence - 1,000,000

iii. 6 pence - 500,000

iv. 6 pence - 500,000

v. 6 pence - 500,000

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume; Price:

3,500,000 - 6 pence

e) Date of the transaction:

5 June 2026 (in each case)

f) Place of the transaction:

Outside a trading venue

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

Andrew Fulton, Chief Executive Officer

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

J&E Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71