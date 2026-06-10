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WKN: A41H7Q | ISIN: GB00BVTDCS88 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A00
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ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Anglesey Mining Plc - Acquisition of Option on Anglesey Stock

Anglesey Mining Plc - Acquisition of Option on Anglesey Stock

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

10 June 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Acquisition of Option on Anglesey Stock

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM) announces that on 10 June 2026 it received the notification set out below, made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name:

Jim Williams

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status:

Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer

a) Name:

Anglesey Mining plc

b) LEI:

213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument; Identification code:

Option (right to acquire) over ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Anglesey Mining plc. ISIN of underlying security: GB0000320472.

b) Nature of the transaction:

Acceptance of a call option to acquire existing ordinary shares, exercisable until 5 June 2028. The option does not involve the issue of any new ordinary shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price: £0.02 per share. Volume: 1,465,485 shares.

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume; Price:

1,465,485 shares at £0.02 per share.

e) Date of the transaction:

5 June 2026

f) Place of the transaction:

Outside a trading venue

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

Andrew Fulton, Chief Executive Officer

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

J&E Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

© 2026 PR Newswire
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