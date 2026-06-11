Rockwell Automation Announces Zinkteknik Selects Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform to Standardize Operations and Support Global Growth

Automotive tier 2 zinc die-casting manufacturer adopts cloud-based MES, QMS, EDI and analytics to provide real-time visibility, traceability and quality across a new greenfield facility

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Zinkteknik, a global automotive tier 2 zinc die-casting manufacturer based in Sweden, has selected the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform to support a new greenfield manufacturing operation and establish a scalable digital foundation for future expansion.

Zinkteknik will initially deploy Plex manufacturing execution system (MES), quality management system (QMS), electronic data interchange (EDI) and analytics and operations (A&O) at its new Monterrey, Mexico, site. The implementation will be delivered in collaboration with Cumulus, a gold-level system integrator in Rockwell's PartnerNetwork ecosystem.

"Zinkteknik approached this project with a laser focus on business outcomes from the very beginning," said Sarah Dana, director of enterprise software sales, northern Europe, Rockwell Automation. "They wanted a platform that could support a new greenfield operation, deliver immediate visibility and quality control and scale globally over time. Plex was selected because it provides an integrated, real-time foundation that aligns with Zinkteknik's operational priorities and long-term growth strategy."

Zinkteknik is a family-owned manufacturer specializing in high-volume, high-precision zinc die-cast components for the automotive, electronics and industrial markets. The company operates advanced, highly automated production facilities in Sweden and Bosnia and serves customers worldwide with a strong focus on quality and traceability.

The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform provides a single, integrated system of record that connects people, machines and processes across the plant and enterprise. With Plex MES, Zinkteknik will gain real-time insight into work in progress, material movement and production performance, helping teams make faster, more informed decisions. Integrated Plex QMS embeds quality checks directly into production workflows, supporting compliance with automotive standards and enabling closed-loop corrective actions.

Plex EDI will streamline communication with customers and partners, while analytics and operations capabilities will provide role-based dashboards and performance metrics to support continuous improvement initiatives. Because Plex is delivered as a cloud-native, single-instance platform, Zinkteknik can standardize processes across facilities while maintaining flexibility to adapt to local requirements as the business grows.

From Zinkteknik's perspective, the decision to adopt Plex reflects a broader commitment to digitalization and operational excellence. By serving as the digital foundation for Zinkteknik's new facility, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform will help the company reduce manual processes, improve data accuracy and support faster ramp-up. As Zinkteknik expands its use of Plex to additional sites, the platform will enable greater alignment across operations, helping the company continue to meet the demanding requirements of the global automotive supply chain

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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