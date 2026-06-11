

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK's market regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, said on Thursday that it has launched a probe into Ryanair Holdings PLC (RY4C.DE, RYA.L, RYA.IR) on charges that parents have to pay to sit with their children aged 2 to 11 on flights.



According to the Ryanair's terms, at least one parent has to sit with their children under a mandatory family seat, for which the parent must pay for in order to secure a seat next to them for their child.



This payment applies to both outbound and return flights costing around 8 pounds each way.



The market regulator will investigate whether this practice comes under the existing aviation rules and in line with consumer law.



Ryanair is the only major airline flying out of the UK to impose this charge, the CMA noted.



Under consumer law, businesses in the UK are required to show a total price that includes all unavoidable charges at the time of obtaining the products and services.



As of now, the CMA is yet to reach any conclusion whether the airline has violated the law.



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