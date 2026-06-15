Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 6,668,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The Options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan. Of the Options granted, 3,325,000 Options were granted to insiders of DelphX, including members of the board and executive officers.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle, Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker-dealers to offer new private placement securities providing both fixed-income and cryptocurrency-based solutions. DelphX's proprietary securities include:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs) , which provide secured protection against rating downgrades of corporate bonds and/or losses in cryptocurrency holdings; and

, which provide secured protection against rating downgrades of corporate bonds and/or losses in cryptocurrency holdings; and Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs), which enable investors to assume capped downgrade or cryptocurrency-loss exposure in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by U.S. Bank. These instruments are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategy and product development. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, regulatory uncertainties, and the demand for our products. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the state of the capital markets, the ability of DelphX to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the financial services industry and the volatile crypto market, and the ability of DelphX to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to DelphX as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable laws, DelphX undertakes no intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301481

Source: DelphX Capital Markets Inc.