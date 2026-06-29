Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX" or the "Company")

Correction to previously announced convertible debenture closing

Delphx Capital Markets Inc. is issuing this news release, in part, to correct its previously disseminated news release dated June 1, 2026 (the "prior release") regarding the closing of its non-brokered convertible debenture private placement financing (the "debenture financing").

The prior release reported that the company had closed the debenture financing for a $125,000 principal amount convertible debenture. The company wishes to clarify and correct that the subscriber has reduced its commitment, and the company has received aggregate gross proceeds of $35,000 in connection with the debenture financing. The company does not expect to receive the balance of the previously announced amount.

Accordingly, the debenture has been amended to reflect a $35,000 principal amount convertible debenture. The debenture bears interest at a rate of 8 per cent per annum, matures one year from the date of issuance, being May 29, 2027, and is convertible into up to 700,000 common shares of Delphx at a conversion price of five cents per share.

No common shares, warrants or other securities have been or will be issued in respect of the unfunded portion of the previously announced amount. The disclosure in this news release should be read in conjunction with, and supersedes, the disclosure in the prior release with respect to the principal amount of the debenture financing and the number of common shares issuable on conversion.

Non-brokered private placement

Delphx also announces that it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 2.5 million units at a subscription price of two cents per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $50,000 (the "offering"). Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of six cents, for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the offering, Delphx may elect to pay finders' fees to eligible finders and details of any finders' fees paid will be announced at a later date.

Completion of the offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

Delphx intends to use the net proceeds from the offering in connection with general corporate purposes.

About Delphx Capital Markets Inc.

Delphx is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special-purpose vehicle, Quantem LLC, the company enables broker dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide for both fixed income and cryptocurrency solutions. The new Delphx securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds and/or protection from losses in cryptocurrency holdings;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade and/or cryptocurrency loss exposure of an underlying security or cryptocurrency in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by U.S. Bank. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by Delphx Capital Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed non-brokered private placement and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the offering is not completed on the terms contemplated or at all, or that regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange is not obtained. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303221

Source: DelphX Capital Markets Inc.