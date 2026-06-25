Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Quintessence Wealth ("QW") has filed a corrective early warning report on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) with respect to the common shares ("Shares") and warrants ("Warrants") of Delphx Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (the "Issuer") held by managed accounts and investment pools over which QW has authority to exercise control or direction (collectively, the "Accounts"). The early warning report has been filed, and this press release is being issued, for the purpose of reporting historical acquisitions of Shares and Warrants by QW on behalf of the Accounts that were not previously reported under the alternative monthly/early warning reporting requirements.

QW's purpose in acquiring and holding the Shares and Warrants is for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Issuer. The acquisitions of Shares and Warrants were made in the ordinary course of QW's investment activities on behalf of the Accounts. QW has no current plan or proposal which relates to, or would result in, acquiring additional ownership or control over the securities of the Issuer. QW may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Issuer in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors material to QW's investment decisions on behalf of the Accounts.

QW is a portfolio manager, investment fund manager, exempt market dealer, and commodity trading manager. As of the date of filing, QW has control or direction over 37,579,638 Shares and 14,502,222 Warrants on behalf of the Accounts over which it exercises control or direction, representing approximately 16.69% (undiluted) and 21.73% (partially diluted, assuming exercise of the Warrants) of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

QW had previously not filed any early warning report or alternative monthly report in respect of the Issuer. QW has identified its failure to file reports at each of the following reportable months and, had QW complied with its obligations, it would have reported the following:

On February 4, 2025, QW on behalf of the Accounts, acquired control or direction over 1,250,000 Shares and 1,250,000 Warrants. The Shares and Warrant comprised units purchased in a non-brokered private placement at $0.12 per unit. Following the acquisition, QW controlled or directed an aggregate of 21,170,716 Shares and 1,250,000 Warrants, representing approximately 11.28% of the outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and 11.86% on a partially diluted basis (on the basis of approximately 190,548,629 Shares then outstanding). This acquisition resulted in QW exceeding the 10% reporting threshold and triggered a reporting obligation.

On April 7, 2025, QW on behalf of the Accounts, acquired 3,000,000 Shares and 3,000,000 Warrants. The Shares and Warrant comprised units purchased in a non-brokered private placement at $0.07 per unit. Following the acquisition, QW controlled or directed an aggregate of 26,392,938 Shares and 6,472,222 Warrants, representing approximately 13.34% of the outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and 16.09% on a partially diluted basis (on the basis of approximately 197,825,057 Shares then outstanding). This increased the securities controlled or directed by QW on a partially diluted basis by approximately 4.22% and triggered a further reporting obligation.

On September 8, 2025, QW on behalf of the Accounts, acquired 2,100,000 Shares and 2,100,000 Warrants. Concurrently, 1,000,000 Shares were deposited by a client into a managed account. The Shares and Warrant comprised units purchased in a non-brokered private placement at $0.05 per unit. Following the acquisition and concurrent deposit, QW controlled or directed an aggregate of 31,379,638 Shares and 10,002,222 Warrants, representing approximately 15.12% of the outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and 19.02% on a partially diluted basis (on the basis of approximately 207,516,057 Shares then outstanding). This increased the securities controlled or directed by QW on a partially diluted by approximately 2.94% and triggered a further reporting obligation.

On March 3, 2026, QW on behalf of the Accounts, acquired 2,000,000 Shares and 2,000,000 Warrants comprising units purchased in a non-brokered private placement at $0.05 per unit. As this transaction resulted in an increase of only 1.8% on a partially diluted basis, it did not give rise to a reporting obligation. This purchase, combined with subsequent deposits into Managed Accounts by clients, gives rise to QW's current position.

The purchases of Shares and Warrants by QW described above on behalf of the Accounts have been in Canadian dollars and completed pursuant to prospectus exempt distributions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302938

Source: Quintessence Wealth