Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX" or the "Company") today provided a corporate update on two of its principal commercialization workstreams.

BTC Structured Income Program - Financing Partner Alignment

The Company is pleased to report that it has finalized and executed a definitive agreement with a leading global digital asset lender - recognized as one of the most active and established credit providers in the cryptocurrency sector - for the senior secured lending facility that forms the foundational layer of capital for the Company's BTC Structured Income Program (the "Program"). Under the Program, the lender provides matched financing to establish Bitcoin exposure on a 2:1 basis at the Program level, with defined upside and downside parameters managed across each cycle.

The Company and the lender are further discussing a more integrated role for the lender across the entire Program, which the Company believes would support scaling from initial transactions toward a broader, repeatable issuance capability. In parallel, DelphX continues to engage with institutional investors, investment banks, and broker-dealers to structure and place a convertible debenture offering intended to complement the senior facility - a dual-layer capital approach designed to optimize cost of capital while minimizing dilution and preserving long-term shareholder value.

The Company further expects the Program to support the commercialization and use of its Quantem Crypto Securities ("QCS") platform, by establishing the operational track record, infrastructure, and capital deployment that the Company intends to leverage in bringing QCS to market. Any expanded arrangement with the lender remains subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, and there can be no assurance that a broader role, the debenture offering, or QCS commercialization will be concluded or achieved as anticipated.

Credit Rating Securities - Active Pilot Discussions with a Major U.S. Insurer

The Company further reports that it is in active discussions with one of the largest insurance companies in the United States regarding a potential pilot transaction for its Credit Rating Securities ("CRS") platform. CRS is designed to allow insurance companies to manage the risk-based capital ("RBC") charge exposure that arises when corporate bond holdings are downgraded.

The contemplated pilot would involve a limited-notional, short-term transaction intended to validate the full transaction lifecycle - issuance, custody, monitoring, and settlement - using the Company's established infrastructure framework, including issuance through Quantem LLC.

Discussions remain at an exploratory stage. No definitive agreement has been reached, the counterparty has not been named at this stage, and there can be no assurance that a pilot transaction will be agreed to or completed.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX Capital Markets Inc. is a structured finance company that develops and commercializes proprietary credit and digital-asset products, including its Credit Rating Securities (CRS) platform for insurance-company capital management and its Quantem Crypto Securities (QCS) platform. The Company's products are issued through Quantem LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding a potential more integrated role for the lender across the Program, the proposed convertible debenture offering, the scaling and rollout of the BTC Structured Income Program, the Program's expected support for the commercialization and use of the QCS platform, and discussions regarding a potential CRS pilot transaction with a U.S. insurer. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that a broader role for the lender, the debenture offering, or other anticipated arrangements, partnerships, or transactions are not concluded on the terms contemplated or at all, and the risk that QCS is not commercialized as anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302629

Source: DelphX Capital Markets Inc.