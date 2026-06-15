EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): Bond
Update on June 2026 Coupon Payment for Iute 2025/2030 Bonds
The funds required for the coupon payment, amounting to approximately EUR 18 million, were transferred in accordance with the established payment process. The payment was subsequently processed through the established settlement infrastructure involving the paying agent, BPER Luxembourg SA, and Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL), acting as the Luxembourg central securities depository. Based on the information currently available, the delayed crediting of the coupon payment appears to be related to the subsequent settlement process within the international securities clearing systems.
The payment structure used for Iute's bond program has been in place since 2019 and has supported the timely processing of all previous coupon and principal payments without comparable disruptions.
The Company will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
15.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2378483XXX, XS3047514XXX
|WKN:
|A3KT6M, A4D95Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2346274
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2346274 15.06.2026 CET/CEST