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WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903 | Ticker-Symbol: WOSB
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 18:32
60,52 Euro
-0,66 % -0,40
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,3860,5218:52
60,3460,5418:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 17:10 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer successfully prices €500 million 7-year Eurobond

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer successfully prices €500 million 7-year Eurobond

Alphen aan den Rijn - June 15, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information solutions, software and services, today announced that it has successfully priced a new €500 million 7-year senior unsecured Eurobond.

The bonds were sold at an issue price of 99.255 per cent and carry an annual coupon of 3.625 per cent. The settlement date has been set for June 22, 2026. The securities were placed with a broad range of institutional investors across Europe.

The senior unsecured bonds will mature on June 22, 2033. The notes are expected to be rated A- by S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

ABN AMRO, Bank of America, Citigroup, ING Bank and Rabobank acted as joint active bookrunners. The bonds will be listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

###

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Stefan KloetMeg Geldens
Wolters KluwerWolters Kluwer
Global CommunicationsInvestor Relations
m +316 12 22 36 57

ir@wolterskluwer.com
stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment

  • 2026.06.15 Wolters Kluwer successfully prices €500 million 7-year Eurobond

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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