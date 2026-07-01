New online platform brings together client onboarding, document exchange, and e-invoicing in one intuitive interface, helping firms prepare for upcoming regulatory requirements

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA) Germany today announced the launch of ADDISON Direkt, a digital collaboration platform designed to simplify and modernize interactions between accounting firms and their clients in a single, streamlined online environment. As the evolution of ADDISON OneClick and available from July 2026, ADDISON Direkt brings together client communication, document management, and e-invoicing in an intuitive interface. The new platform embeds e-invoicing readiness directly into the day-to-day workflow between firms and clients, helping reduce friction and support a smoother transition to new regulatory requirements.

"ADDISON Direkt turns e-invoicing readiness into a practical, integrated workflow between tax firms and their clients. By embedding validation, processing, and exchange directly into everyday collaboration, we help firms prepare early, reduce complexity, and manage regulatory change with greater confidence," said Stefan Wahle, Vice President General Manager Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe Region North.

Addison Direkt offers the following key features:

Intuitive client interface: A simple, web-based experience with a personalized overview of all relevant information and activities.

A simple, web-based experience with a personalized overview of all relevant information and activities. Integrated e-invoicing capabilities : Built-in access to the PEPPOL network and invoicing tools, enabling clients to receive, validate, and process e-invoices within the platform, while supporting a structured and compliant end-to-end workflow.

: Built-in access to the PEPPOL network and invoicing tools, enabling clients to receive, validate, and process e-invoices within the platform, while supporting a structured and compliant end-to-end workflow. Fast and simple onboarding : Clients can be invited directly via email and activated within minutes, with automated workflows and minimal manual setup.

: Clients can be invited directly via email and activated within minutes, with automated workflows and minimal manual setup. Personalized client portal : A tailored environment that adapts to each client's needs, providing a clear overview of their businesses, taxes, and transactions in one place.

: A tailored environment that adapts to each client's needs, providing a clear overview of their businesses, taxes, and transactions in one place. Automated document management : A structured document hub with AI-supported processing to reduce manual work, improve data quality, and accelerate accounting workflows.

: A structured document hub with AI-supported processing to reduce manual work, improve data quality, and accelerate accounting workflows. Enhanced collaboration tools : Automated notifications and clear task guidance help ensure deadlines are met without constant follow-up.

: Automated notifications and clear task guidance help ensure deadlines are met without constant follow-up. Automated bank reconciliation : Integration with online banking enables automatic matching of transactions and documents, improving transparency and reducing manual effort.

: Integration with online banking enables automatic matching of transactions and documents, improving transparency and reducing manual effort. Secure and user-friendly access: Features such as two-factor authentication and self-service account management ensure secure and seamless user experiences.

ADDISON Direkt builds on Wolters Kluwer's continued investment in cloud solutions and AI innovation, supporting firms in delivering more efficient, accurate, and client-centric services in an increasingly digital regulatory environment.

"As e-invoicing requirements expand across Europe, experience from early adopter countries shows that compliance is not simply a matter of switching on a new system. It requires structured processes, validation workflows, and ongoing adaptation to evolving technical standards. ADDISON Direkt is designed to help firms prepare early by embedding these capabilities into a connected, end-to-end workflow between firm and client," said Bas Kniphorst, EVP MD, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting Europe.

For more information, please visit ADDISON: www.addison.de/direkt

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701166037/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alejandra Quintela

External Communications Manager Europe

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com



Manuela Fritz

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Germany

Kammererstrasse 39

71636 Ludwigsburg

Office +49 89 36007-3629

manuela.fritz@wolterskluwer.com