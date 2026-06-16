Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 08:01
0,914 Euro
-0,74 % -0,007
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8670,90510:58
0,8670,90510:51
PR Newswire
16.06.2026 10:30 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoomlion Kicks Off Second Employee Football League as Global Football Fever Builds

CHANGSHA, China, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") recently opened its second employee football league near the company's headquarters in Changsha, bringing together employees from across its subsidiaries and functions as global excitement for football continues to build.

Held under the theme "Youth in Motion, Football Dreams at Zoomlion," the league reflects Zoomlion's commitment to building an energetic workplace culture, encouraging cross-business collaboration and supporting employees' cultural and sports activities. The tournament features 13 teams from 19 business units, with more than 30 matches scheduled from May 29 to July 3.

The opening ceremony brought together representatives from Zoomlion's labor union, youth league committee and related subsidiaries and units. The 13 teams made their debut on the field, representing different subsidiaries and units across concrete machinery, agricultural machinery, aerial work platform, earthmoving machinery, mining machinery, emergency equipment, overseas operations, ZValley, Zoomlion Smart City and other corporate functions.

For Zoomlion, the league is more than a sports event. It is a platform designed to help employees from different teams to meet, compete and build trust beyond their daily roles. The same qualities seen on the football field, including focus, discipline, teamwork and the courage to challenge limits, also reflect Zoomlion's culture and the way its people work together across subsidiaries and functions.

Following the opening ceremony, a friendly match featuring company leaders and standout employee players brought the crowd together and set an energetic tone for the tournament.

"Football has always been a sport that brings people together," said Long Baijun, a player for the mining machinery team and director of Marketing Promotion Department at Zoomlion's mining machinery company. "On the field, we compete with focus, support each other and keep striving for victory. That same spirit is also part of our daily work at Zoomlion, where excellence, teamwork and resilience help us move forward together."

The league will continue over the coming weeks as teams compete through group matches and later rounds. By turning the football field into a shared space for competition, friendship and cross-functional connection, Zoomlion is further bringing its people-centered culture to life and encouraging employees to carry the same spirit of teamwork and perseverance from the pitch into their daily work.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-kicks-off-second-employee-football-league-as-global-football-fever-builds-302801399.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.