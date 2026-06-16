

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, or Ericsson (ERIC, ERICb.ST, ERIC_A.ST, ERCB.DE, ERIBR.HE) Tuesday said that its Board of Directors has appointed Per Narvinger as the next President and Chief Executive Officer or CEO, following the current CEO Börje Ekholm's decision to step down from the role.



The Swedish telecommunications company said that Narvinger, who joined Ericsson in 1997, brings nearly three decades of experience across the telecommunications and ICT sectors. Throughout his tenure, he has held several senior leadership positions and has worked in areas including research and standardization, product development, product management, and sales, it added.



According to Ericsson, Ekholm will retire after serving more than nine years as the President and CEO and 20 years as a member of the Board of Directors. He will step down as CEO on September 30, 2026, and will serve as an executive advisor to Narvinger until June 15, 2027, to support a smooth leadership transition. Ekholm will also leave Ericsson's Board of Directors effective October 1, 2026.



Commenting on his appointment, Jan Carlson, Chair of Ericsson's Board of Directors, said, 'The Board is pleased to announce that Per Narvinger has been appointed CEO of Ericsson as of October 1, 2026. He has deep technical knowledge of our industry as well as extensive commercial experience and has proved himself in several key leadership positions. The Board is very pleased to welcome Per into this role at a very important time for the company.'



On the NASDAQ, ERIC ended Monday's trading at $12.22, down $0.06 or 0.49 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock is down 2.05 percent or $0.25 at $11.97.



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