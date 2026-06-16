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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
16.06.26 | 15:25
7,000 Euro
-2,78 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,20019:40
7,1007,20017:36
Dow Jones News
16.06.2026 19:21 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
16-Jun-2026 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
Issuer Name 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United States 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
12-Jun-2026 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
15-Jun-2026 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
              % of voting rights  % of voting rights through Total of  Total number of 
.              attached to shares  financial instruments    both in %  voting rights 
              (total of 8.A)    (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)  (8.A + 8.B) held in issuer 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was 0.000000       12.008997          12.008997  20890100 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if      0.159975       11.905337          12.065312    
applicable)

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares  Number of direct   Number of indirect   % of direct voting % of indirect voting 
ISIN code(if possible) voting rights    voting rights      rights (DTR5.1)  rights (DTR5.2.1) 
            (DTR5.1)       (DTR5.2.1) 
                                                 
Sub Total 8.A 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument    date    conversion   the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
               period 
Right to Recall  n/a    n/a       26839                       0.015429 
Sub Total 8.B1                26839                       0.015429% 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash   Number of voting % of voting 
instrument      date    period       settlement      rights      rights 
Swaps         11/12/2026 n/a         Cash         4165880      2.394820 
Swaps         15/10/2027 n/a         Cash         2788       0.001603 
Swaps         20/09/2027 n/a         Cash         1077587      0.619468 
Swaps         23/02/2027 n/a         Cash         1440000      0.827806 
Swaps         06/01/2027 n/a         Cash         1619648      0.931080 
Swaps         02/04/2027 n/a         Cash         3676220      2.113332 
Swaps         05/05/2027 n/a         Cash         3433048      1.973541 
Swaps         09/03/2028 n/a         Cash         766454      0.440608 
Swaps         15/06/2026 n/a         Cash         548000      0.315026 
Swaps         15/09/2026 n/a         Cash         9351       0.005376 
Swaps         31/03/2027 n/a         Cash         1409       0.000810 
Swaps         31/07/2026 n/a         Cash         1211994      0.696733 
Swaps         26/06/2026 n/a         Cash         688000      0.395507 
Swaps         29/10/2027 n/a         Cash         41152       0.023657 
Swaps         21/06/2027 n/a         Cash         640841      0.368397 
Swaps         08/07/2027 n/a         Cash         5928       0.003408 
Swaps         09/09/2026 n/a         Cash         1532908      0.881216 
Swaps         23/02/2028 n/a         Cash         2053       0.001180 
Sub Total 8.B2                               20863261     11.993568%

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if  % of voting rights through    Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  it equals or is higher financial instruments if it   equals or is higher 
person    undertaking  than the notifiable   equals or is higher than the   than the notifiable 
              threshold        notifiable threshold       threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                6.306366             6.306366% 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International              4.806000             4.806000% 
Corporation 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities                                  
Corporation  Europe SA

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion 15-Jun-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 431933 
EQS News ID:  2347460 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2347460&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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