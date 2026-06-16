Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 16-Jun-2026 / 17:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 12-Jun-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 15-Jun-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments both in % voting rights (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) (8.A + 8.B) held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.000000 12.008997 12.008997 20890100 crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.159975 11.905337 12.065312 applicable)

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares Number of direct Number of indirect % of direct voting % of indirect voting ISIN code(if possible) voting rights voting rights rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion the instrument is exercised/converted rights period Right to Recall n/a n/a 26839 0.015429 Sub Total 8.B1 26839 0.015429% Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4165880 2.394820 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 2788 0.001603 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 1077587 0.619468 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.827806 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.931080 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.113332 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.973541 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440608 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 548000 0.315026 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 9351 0.005376 Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 1409 0.000810 Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 1211994 0.696733 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395507 Swaps 29/10/2027 n/a Cash 41152 0.023657 Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 640841 0.368397 Swaps 08/07/2027 n/a Cash 5928 0.003408 Swaps 09/09/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.881216 Swaps 23/02/2028 n/a Cash 2053 0.001180 Sub Total 8.B2 20863261 11.993568%

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling controlled it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person undertaking than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 6.306366 6.306366% Corporation National Association Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 4.806000 4.806000% Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion 15-Jun-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 431933 EQS News ID: 2347460 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)