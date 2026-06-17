Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Straumann Group raises its profitability guidance for 2026



17-Jun-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Basel, 17 June 2026: Straumann Group today announced that driven by continued operational improvements across all business franchises, a favorable geographical mix and lower than anticipated tariffs, it expects profitability for the 2026 financial year to develop significantly above the outlook issued in February 2026. The Group therefore increases its expected core EBIT margin expansion for 2026 from 30 to 60 basis points to 140 to 170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates. Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Strong execution across our franchises, combined with significant operational leverage driven by manufacturing efficiencies on the one hand and disciplined resource management on the other while continuing to progress on our strategic priorities, contributed to stronger-than-expected profitability. We are encouraged to see the initiatives presented at our Capital Markets Day in 2025 translating into dynamic growth, improved scalability and a structurally enhanced earnings profile. With the visibility we have today, we are confident in raising our profitability outlook for 2026." Stronger-than-expected profitability across the Group The Group is currently seeing stronger-than-expected profitability across all business segments, driven by gross margin improvements, a favorable geographical mix and a disciplined execution. Orthodontics profitability measures are delivering according to plan, highlighting the positive impact of the ongoing transformation. This impact is further amplified by the continuing improved profitability profile of the Group's intraoral scanner business. In parallel, operational efficiency measures are progressing faster than anticipated, with supply chain optimization, manufacturing productivity improvements and cost management further enhancing scalability and operating leverage. Improved profitability also supported by external developments China profitability is improving, supported by the Shanghai campus ramp-up, lower local-for-local production costs. The delayed implementation of VBP 2.0 has led to an unchanged pricing environment, while patient flow and distributor demand is slowly normalizing. In addition, the Group expects non-core related tariff-refunds of currently up to CHF 17 million. As these refunds are non-core in nature, they are not reflected in the updated profitability guidance. Updated outlook for the full-year 2026 (barring unforeseen events) As a result, the Group continues to expect a high single-digit organic revenue growth for the full-year 2026 and updates its core EBIT margin expansion to around 140 to 170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates. The improvement is expected to be evenly distributed between the first and second half of the year. Straumann Group will publish its half-year 2026 results on 19 August 2026. *** About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs around 12 000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11 Homepage: www.straumann-group.com Contacts: Corporate Communication Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62 Marc Kaiser: +41 (0)61 965 16 80 E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com Investor Relations Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51 Derya Güzel: +41 (0)61 965 18 76 E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

UPCOMING CORPORATE / INVESTOR EVENTS 2026 Event Location 18 June J.P. Morgan European Healthcare Forum London 23 - 25 June Canada Roadshow - Kepler Cheuvreux Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton 30 June - 18 August Quiet period 19 August Second quarter 2026 results Webcast

Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views, beliefs and expectations of management at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

End of Inside Information