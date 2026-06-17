Biovica International: Year-End Report 2025-2026

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Strong growth provides the platform for the next commercial phase

Biovica ended the fiscal year with strong growth in both the fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year, while making important progress in expanding the clinical evidence base, the Pharma Services area, and adoption of DiviTum TKa in the USA. Biovica is embarking on the next commercial phase with a sharper focus, higher efficiency, and greater financial discipline.

Q4 (Feb 2026 - April 2026) (comparison figures are for the same period 2024/2025)

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,815 (2,332), corresponding to an increase of 107%.

In local currency, net sales increased by 129%.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -15,984 (- 17,826) thousand.

At the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 70,412 (24,415) thousand.

Fiscal year 25/26 (May 2025- April 2026) (comparison figures are for the same period 24/25)

Net sales amounted to SEK 13,380 (8,619), corresponding to an increase of 55%.

In local currency, net sales increased by 74%.

Cash flow from operating activities during the period amounted to SEK -62,807 ( -85,367) thousand.

SEK 000s Q4 25/26 Q4 24/25 May-April 25/26 May-April 24/25 Net sales 4,815 2,332 13,380 8,619 Operating profit (loss) -18,043 -20,341 -70,119 -85,839 Profit (loss) for the period -19,122 -20,766 -69,860 -87,624 Earnings per share, after dilution (note 3) -0.07 -0.21 -0.30 -0.95 Number of shares at the end of the period 291,911,199 97,786,384 291,911,199 97,786,384 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 70,412 24,415 70,412 24,415 Cash flow from operating activities -15,984 -17,826 -62,807 -85,367 Average number of employees 25 26 24 26

Webcast:

When: 17 June 2026, 3 PM to 4 PM CET

Where: https://www.redeye.se/events/1170839/live-q-biovica

How: Broadcast in English

CEO's comments

During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025/26, Biovica further strengthened its position in the IVD market and Pharma Services in the U.S. I assumed the role of CEO on 1 May 2026, just as the company enters the next important phase of its commercial growth. After my first month as CEO, my assessment of the company is clear: Biovica has a strong scientific foundation, a differentiated product and considerable potential.

My mandate is thus to make Biovica more focused, more efficient and more commercially impactful. Through a sharper allocation of resources toward the most value-creating opportunities, we can improve cash flow, enhance resilience, and accelerate progress toward our strategic ambitions.

Our path forward is clear. We will continue to expand the body of clinical evidence, accelerate commercial adoption, and deepen our collaboration with leading clinics, healthcare providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies. At the same time, we must sharpen our priorities and allocate resources to the areas with the greatest value-creation potential, creating a more efficient organization with improved cash flow. These important initiatives will strengthen Biovica's financial resilience and create better conditions for realizing the commercial potential.

Growing body of evidence

Further progress was made during the quarter in expanding the body of clinical evidence. New data presented during the period confirmed the strong prognostic correlations for DiviTum TKa in metastatic breast cancer, reinforcing the test's clinical utility as a decision-support tool in treatment selection. Additionally, new data presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting expanded the clinical evidence supporting the use TKa in immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy and CDK inhibitor dose optimization.

Subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, new data was presented at ESMO Breast Cancer 2026 highlighting the utility of TKa across a variety of treatment settings, reinforcing its relevance as a dynamic biomarker for treatment monitoring and drug development. It aligns well with the growing demand for biomarkers that support more personalized oncology treatment.

Sharper commercial focus

Demand in Pharma Services remains strong, driven by the need for validated pharmacodynamic (PD) biomarkers in clinical development and heightened regulatory focus on dose optimization. Our collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies continue to advance through recurring and expanded assignments, underscoring the importance of this business area as a key growth driver for Biovica.

We are also seeing growing commercial momentum in the U.S., where adoption of DiviTum TKa continues to increase steadily. This confirms that prior investments in establishing a market presence are now translating into concrete clinical use. Going forward, we will continue to build on this foundation through a more disciplined commercial model, clearer customer prioritization, and better alignment across clinical evidence generation, payer engagement, and go-to-market activities.

More focused strategy and improved cash flow

My first priority going forward is to ensure that Biovica is properly structured for the next phase of growth, with the right organization, cost base, and commercial focus. We must therefore prioritize the markets, customer segments, and partnerships that offer the greatest potential for product adoption, revenue growth, and long-term strategic value.

The objective is not merely to reduce costs, but to create a more focused, efficient and sustainable organization. By improving financial discipline, sharpening priorities, and allocating resources more effectively, we can better capitalize on the investments already made in clinical evidence, regulatory acceptance, and commercial infrastructure.

Well positioned for the next phase

We enter the new fiscal year with strong momentum and a clear set of priorities: to accelerate adoption of DiviTum TKa, broaden its use, deepen our strategic partnerships, and ensure that Biovica operates more efficiently and with greater financial discipline. The growing body of evidence, our established presence in the USA, and a stronger position in Pharma Services provide a solid foundation for the next phase of the company's growth.

I would like to sincerely thank Biovica's employees for their commitment and work during this important period for the company. The talent, expertise, and drive within the organization are important assets as we move into this next phase.

My priority as CEO is clear - to realize Biovica's commercial potential through streamlining initiatives and a more scalable business model. Doing so will better position the company to achieve its strategic ambitions and deliver long-term value to patients, healthcare providers, and shareholders.

Theis Kipling, CEO

Significant events during the fourth quarter

Data confirm strong prognostic correlations for DiviTum TKa in metastatic breast cancer.

Biovica's CEO, Anders Rylander, announced that he will step down as CEO during 2026 as part of a structured succession process.

New AACR data expand evidence for TKa in immunotherapy-treated patients and CDK inhibitor dose optimization.

The Board of Directors has appointed Theis Kipling as the new CEO, effective 1 May 2026.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

New ESMO data highlights TKa across multiple treatment settings.

CFO Anders Morén has resigned on his own initiative. He will remain in his current role during the six-month notice period.

Biovica received an expanded work order from a clinical-stage oncology company developing a next-generation CDK inhibitor.

New Phase III data shows that DiviTum TKa captures treatment-specific biological response for metastatic breast cancer.

Biovica initiates termination of Distribution contracts within EU to focus resources on US and Pharma Services.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-17 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Q4 2025 2026 Biovica Kommuniké Final 2026 06 17 (ENG)

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/year-end-report-2025-2026-1178487