Skanska AB: Skanska selected for New Jersey Surface Alignment Project in New Jersey, USA for USD 454M, about SEK 4.3 billion

Skanska, in a joint venture with Creamer Sanzari, has been selected by the Gateway Development Commission to build the USD 712M New Jersey Surface Alignment Project (Package 3) as part of the Hudson Tunnel Project in Secaucus and North Bergen, New Jersey, USA. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 454M, about SEK 4.3 billion, in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The design-build project will construct 7,540 feet (about 2,200 meters) of new infrastructure that will enable the new passenger rail tunnel to connect to the existing Northeast Corridor (NEC), supporting long-term reliability and enabling expanded capacity along one of the nation's busiest passenger rail corridors.

The scope of work includes the design and construction of retaining walls with fill on deep foundations, a railroad bridge over Secaucus Road, a pile-supported viaduct with steel and concrete superstructure over wetlands, and a railroad bridge crossing the New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway and Conrail freight railroads.

Work is slated to commence in June 2026 with completion planned by 2030.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, VP, Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.