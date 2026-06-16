FMC Corporation and Corteva Expand Access to Breakthrough Rimisoxafen Herbicide Technology

Strategic supply and license agreement will accelerate access for North and South American corn and soybean growers

PHILADELPHIA and INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) and Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA), two leading global agricultural science and innovation companies, today announced a co-exclusive strategic supply and license agreement that will expand access to FMC's rimisoxafen technology across North and South America corn and soybean markets, adding an important new tool to each company's respective herbicide portfolio. This collaboration will enable more growers across the Americas to control herbicide-resistant weeds, including Amaranthus species - the number one weed resistance challenge globally in soybeans and critical in cross-crop pressure in corn - with this groundbreaking dual mode of action herbicide technology.

"This agreement ensures that more growers across the Americas will have access to rimisoxafen, one of the most innovative herbicide technologies developed in decades," said Leonardo Bastos, FMC vice president and chief marketing officer. "By working with Corteva, we are expanding the reach of this breakthrough technology to help growers effectively manage resistant weeds that threaten their productivity and profitability. Together, we are bringing growers a solution they urgently need. At the same time, FMC is committed to unlocking the full global potential of rimisoxafen across additional crops and geographies, reflecting our confidence in this molecule as a cornerstone of our innovation pipeline."

Under the terms of the agreement, which extends through the next decade, FMC retains all rights of ownership to rimisoxafen and will supply Corteva with the active ingredient. Both companies will develop and commercialize their own exclusive premix formulations for the corn and soybean markets across North and South America, while FMC will continue to develop additional rimisoxafen-based products for other crops and geographies globally. Corteva will make an initial prepurchase payment of $200 million USD for product to be supplied by FMC. Together, both companies are committed to ensuring broad availability of this innovative technology and rapid adoption, supporting growers with durable weed management solutions for years to come.

"By collaborating with FMC on rimisoxafen, we are expanding our ability to provide growers with advanced weed control tools that complement our portfolio," said Cynthia Ericson, Corteva vice president, weed control segment. "This agreement supports our long-term strategy of forging new collaborations that drive value for farmers, as well as a unique growth opportunity with attractive economics for Corteva above our current deep crop protection pipeline set to launch over the next decade."

Rimisoxafen's dual mode of action creates a significantly higher barrier to resistance development compared to single mode of action herbicides, providing growers with an essential tool for managing weeds like palmer amaranth and waterhemp that have become resistant to multiple herbicide classes and cost farmers billions of dollars annually in lost yield. First commercial sales are anticipated by the end of the decade, pending applicable regulatory approvals. The Herbicide Resistance Action Committee recently classified rimisoxafen as the industry's first dual mode of action herbicide, recognizing its unique ability to control troublesome broadleaf weeds that threaten crop yields and farm profitability.

Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions - including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture - enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: FMC, Corteva and their respective representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information, including statements contained in this press release, in each company's other filings with the SEC, and in presentations, reports or letters to their stockholders.

In some cases, the companies identified these forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "outlook", "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on the companies' current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the companies based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These statements are qualified by reference to the risk factors included in Part I, Item 1A of each company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Form 10-K"), the section captioned "Forward-Looking Information" in Part II of the 2025 Form 10-K and to similar risk factors and cautionary statements in all other reports and forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement.

We specifically decline to undertake any obligation, and specifically disclaim any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE FMC Corporation