

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy AG (SMNEY.PK) and Neptun Smulders Offshore Renewables (NSORe) have been awarded a contract by German transmission system operator 50Hertz for the North Sea Connector 2 project, Siemens Energy said on Wednesday.



The North Sea Connector 2 grid connection system will enable up to 2 gigawatts of electricity generated by offshore wind farms in the North Sea to be transmitted to Germany's onshore power grid.



The project marks the first time Siemens Energy will build a 2-GW offshore converter platform in partnership with a German shipyard. The platform will be fabricated primarily at the Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock-Warnemünde by NSORe, a joint venture between Neptun Werft, part of the Meyer Werft Group, and Belgian construction company Smulders.



Siemens Energy will supply the electrical transmission technology for the platform, including transformers, converters and SF?-free gas-insulated switchgear. The company has also secured a long-term service agreement covering maintenance, IT services and on-call support.



Siemens Energy said it expects to book the order in its fiscal year beginning October 1, 2026.



The company said most of its work on the project, including key electrical equipment, will be carried out in Germany, with transformers and converters produced in Nuremberg and switchgear supplied from Berlin. Siemens Energy added that it is investing several hundred million euros to expand capacity at these sites to meet growing demand for energy-transition technologies.



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