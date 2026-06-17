On March 13, 2025, the shares in Biovica International AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

Today, June 17, 2026, the Company disclosed its year-end report for 2025/2026 with information on the Company's financial situation.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Biovica International AB Short name: BIOVIC B ISIN code: SE0008613731

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.