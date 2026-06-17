Humana AB: The District Court in Stockholm rejects Humana Assistans AB's damage claim against the state regarding IVO's erroneous decision to revoke Humana Assistans's permit

The Stockholm District Court (the "District Court") has today, June 17, announced that it rejects Humana Assistans AB's ("Humana Assistans") damage claim against the state due to the Health and Social Care Inspectorate's ("IVO") erroneous decision to revoke Humana Assistans's permit. The district court's ruling means that Humana Assistans does not have the right to damage claim. Humana has the opportunity to appeal the District Court's decision to the Court of Appeal no later than 8 July, after which the Court of Appeal must first grant leave to appeal before the matter can be processed.

The District Court has today, June 17, announced that they reject Humana Assistans's damage claim against the state due to IVO's erroneous decision to revoke Humana Assistans's permit to operate. The District Court finds that IVO's actions cannot be deemed negligent.



The verdict will now be analyzed more closely, before a decision is made on any further legal action. Humana has the opportunity to appeal the District Court's decision to the Court of Appeal no later than 8 July, after which the Court of Appeal must first grant leave to appeal before the matter can be processed.



The Administrative Court's verdict issued on 21 June 2023, which established that IVO's decision to revoke Humana Assistans's permit was erroneous, stands.





For more information, please contact:



Nathalie Boulas Nilsson

President and CEO

+46 8-559 299 00 nathalie.boulas.nilsson@humana.se



Ewelina Pettersson

Head of Investor Relations

+46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se





About Us

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway and Finland providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/