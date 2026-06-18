

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY, RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced the FDA has accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application for Lunsumio VELO, as a subcutaneous formulation, in combination with Polivy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by 9 February 2027. The sBLA acceptance is based on results from the phase III SUNMO study.



Lunsumio is a first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells. Lunsumio is part of Roche's CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody programme.



At last close, Roche shares were trading at 327.80 Swiss francs, up 1.17%.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News