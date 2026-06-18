Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold South Pass VTEM Survey Defines Multi-Kilometre Structural Corridors with High Priority Drill Targets

Airborne VTEM and magnetics survey identifies 44+ EM anomalies, including 15 high-priority targets, several coincident with known gold-bearing structures, surface geochemistry and 2024 drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce results from a 2,807 line-km Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") and magnetics survey completed across its 100%-owned South Pass Gold Camp in Wyoming, USA. The survey identified 44 EM anomalies, including 15 high-priority targets, and outlined structural corridors at Lewiston that are traceable for more than 3 kilometres ("km") along strike and to more than 400 metres ("m") depth. Several high-priority targets coincide with known gold-bearing structures, historic workings, surface geochemical anomalies and projected extensions of mineralized trends identified through the Company's 2024 drilling and 2025 exploration programs.

VTEM Survey Highlights

44 EM anomalies identified across South Pass, including 15 high-priority targets and approximately 20 additional favorable targets.

Results reveal structural corridors traceable for more than 3 km along strike and to more than 400 depth at Lewiston.

Several high-priority targets occur within the Burr-Lewiston corridor and along projected extensions of mineralized structures identified through the Company's 2024 and 2025 drilling, mapping and sampling programs.

Priority anomalies coincide with multiple independent exploration indicators, including known gold-bearing structures, historic workings, mapped shears, surface geochemistry, and magnetic anomalies.

Results provide additional subsurface targeting vectors for the Company's planned 2026 drill program at Lewiston and broader follow-up work across the rest of the South Pass Gold Camp.

"The overlap between the VTEM responses and multiple independent mineralization indicators is particularly encouraging as the survey strengthens our interpretation that the mineralized structures at Lewiston continue beyond what can be observed at surface and much deeper than the gold-hosting shears we drilled in 2024," stated Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer of Relevant Gold. "This all supports our view that South Pass hosts multiple meaningful gold-bearing structural corridors and gives us a more refined targeting framework for Lewiston and elsewhere across South Pass."

The VTEM survey was designed to improve the Company's understanding of structural architecture, alteration distribution and potential controls on mineralization throughout the South Pass Gold Camp, especially the Lewiston-Burr zone (see Nov. 19, 2025 news release). The airborne survey was completed on 75 m line spacing and generated high-resolution resistivity and magnetic datasets to help identify concealed structures, conductive features and magnetic anomalies for drill targeting and target ranking.

Interpretation of the VTEM data indicates that numerous conductive and resistive anomalies occur along major structural corridors already recognized through geological mapping, historical mining activity, geochemical sampling and previous drilling. Several of the highest-priority VTEM anomalies occur along projected extensions of structures intersected during the Company's 2024 Burr drill program, providing an important link between geophysical responses and known mineralized trends (see Dec. 18, 2024 news release).

This interpretation is further supported by the Company's 2025 mapping and sampling program at Lewiston, which extended the Burr mineralized trend by more than 2.5 km southwest of the 2024 drill area and identified multiple parallel mineralized shear corridors in the southern Lewiston area (see Jan. 23, 2026 news release).

Technical Interpretation

Electromagnetic responses may reflect a range of geological conditions, including lithology, structure, hydrothermal alteration, sulfide mineralization, groundwater and/or clay-rich zones. At South Pass, the conductive features identified by the VTEM survey are interpreted to reflect one or more of the following:

Sulfide-bearing shear zones that may contain pyrite, pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite;

Graphitic or reactive sedimentary horizons that may act as favourable traps for gold mineralization; and

Linear zones of hydrothermal alteration and fluid flow along major structural corridors.

Preliminary inversion and plate modelling indicate that prioritized EM anomalies exhibit low apparent resistivity and/or resistivity gradients, steeply dipping geometries consistent with structurally controlled mineralization, depth extents ranging from near surface to several hundred metres vertically, and strike continuity along known and interpreted structural corridors.

Conductive anomalies are exploration targets and do not, on their own, confirm the presence of gold mineralization. Follow-up mapping, ground verification, geophysical refinement and drilling are required to evaluate the significance of individual anomalies.

Figure 1. Plan view of selected VTEM targets identified along the Burr, Sweetwater and Wilson Bar mineralized trends at the Lewiston Project, South Pass Gold Camp, Wyoming. Link to larger image here.

Several anomalies occur adjacent to historic workings and along interpreted extensions of known mineralized trends (see Dec. 18, 2024 news release). The Company believes these relationships support the interpretation that the VTEM survey is identifying components of a broader structurally controlled gold system rather than isolated geophysical features.

Figure 2. Resistivity Depth Image ("RDI") derived from an approximately 2 km segment of VTEM Line 8120 crossing the Burr, Sweetwater and Wilson Bar mineralized trends. Conductive bodies and linear resistivity gradients identified by the survey spatially coincide with known gold-bearing structures, surface geochemical anomalies and mapped zones of alteration. Previous 2024 drilling depth is shown for reference. Link to larger image here.

Target Classification

The 44 VTEM anomalies were ranked using EM response, geometry, depth persistence, magnetic association, and proximity to interpreted structures and known mineralization.

Next Steps

Relevant Gold plans to advance priority VTEM targets through a phased exploration program designed to refine and prioritize structurally favourable zones ahead of drilling. Planned follow-up work includes:

Final drill target ranking and collar selection;

Drill testing of the Burr and Sweetwater trends along strike and below historic drilling;

Detailed geological mapping and structural interpretation of high-priority targets;

Ground verification of prioritized EM features; and

Evaluation of additional geophysical methods, including induced polarization ("IP").

The Company expects this work to further refine target ranking across the South Pass belt. Select targets near South Lewiston may advance toward drilling following additional ground verification and final target ranking, while broader evaluation of regional targets is expected to continue through 2026 and into 2027.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a team focused on discovery in Wyoming's Archean greenstone belts. Relevant Gold holds a 100% interest in five district-scale projects across two gold camps comprising more than 50,000 acres in west-central Wyoming, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally. The Company is focused on exploration and discovery and on advancing Wyoming's potential to host Abitibi-style gold systems.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions, are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labor shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents; risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/relevant-gold-south-pass-vtem-survey-defines-multi-kilometre-structural-corridors-1178932