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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 09:18
0,250 Euro
-1,81 % -0,005
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2460,25314:59
0,2450,25715:00
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 13:30 Uhr
136 Leser
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GAC Launches "Hong Kong ACTION 2.0" and Debuts the E9 Premium --GAC Brings All-Star Lineup to the 2026 Hong Kong International Auto Expo, Accelerating High-Quality Global Expansion

Hong Kong boasts one of the highest new energy vehicle (NEV) penetration rates in the world. Currently, GAC's cumulative market share in Hong Kong has reached 11%, and driven by robust market performance, the company is successfully achieving its strategic leap from a market "follower" to a "leader" in this global benchmark market for new energy.

A year ago, GAC entered Hong Kong with a comprehensive, ecosystem-driven model and launched the "Hong Kong ACTION 1.0" localization plan. Building on past successes and looking to the future, Wei Haigang, President of GAC International, announced at the press conference: "The Hong Kong ACTION 2.0 plan is being fully upgraded!"

Deepening Service Excellence: GAC will continue to expand its service center network to make maintenance, repairs, and OEM parts replacement faster and more efficient.

Product Advancement: Tailored to Hong Kong's specific road conditions and driving habits, GAC has heavily upgraded the model to introduce the new E9 Premium, featuring a more luxurious cabin, enhanced ride comfort, and worry-free range. Simultaneously, the AION UT Elite made its official debut.

A Connected Ecosystem: GAC is building a full-lifecycle mobility ecosystem that spans energy replenishment, digital services, software subscriptions, and ride-hailing solutions.

Worry-Free Energy: This year, GAC expects to jointly build 22 charging stations equipped with 88 fast chargers, while achieving interconnectivity across 32 stations and 102 chargers.

Looking ahead, GAC remains firmly committed to its localized strategy: "In Hong Kong, For Hong Kong; Integrate into Hong Kong, Serve Hong Kong, and Contribute to Hong Kong." Using Hong Kong as its global gateway, GAC will join hands with Hong Kong to embrace greener, smarter mobility for a better life, writing a new chapter in the high-quality global expansion of China's automotive industry.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-launches-hong-kong-action-2-0-and-debuts-the-e9-premium-gac-brings-all-star-lineup-to-the-2026-hong-kong-international-auto-expo-accelerating-high-quality-global-expansion-302804300.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

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Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.