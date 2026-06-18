Hytera, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, concluded a successful participation at Critical Communications World (CCW) 2026 in London, showcasing its latest AI powered and mission critical communications innovations while receiving two awards at the International Critical Communications Awards (ICCAs) 2026.

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Hytera is recognized with two ICCA awards at CCW 2026

Held alongside CCW on June 16, the ICCAs ceremony recognized excellence across the global critical communications industry. Hytera received five nominations and won two awards, namely Best Hybrid Device for the Hytera PDC650 Dual-mode Rugged Radio and Best Use of Critical Communications in Transport for Hytera 5G MCX Solution for Xi'an Xianyang International Airport. The recognition highlights Hytera's continued innovation in critical communications technologies and its growing success in delivering these capabilities across real-world operational environments.

"The recognition we received at ICCAs this year reflects two important trends shaping the industry," said Stanley Song, Vice President of Hytera. "The first is the convergence of narrowband and broadband. The second is the adoption of these technologies in real operational environments. Whether in public safety, transportation, or industrial operations, customers are increasingly focused on turning communications into actionable operational value that improves safety, efficiency, and decision-making."

Throughout the three-day exhibition, Hytera welcomed visitors from across Europe and around the world to its booth, where customers, telecom operators, system integrators and industry partners explored the company's latest technologies and solutions. Strong interest was generated around the AI Powered Command and Control Center, Intelligent Mobile Enforcement Solution (IMES), and HyTalk MC mission-critical broadband platform, reflecting growing industry demand for more intelligent, connected, and data-driven operations.

CCW 2026 also marked the debut of several new products, including the SC700 Smart 4G Body Camera, W60 Wearable MCS Radio, and PDC580 Dual-mode Rugged Radio. Together, these innovations demonstrate Hytera's continued commitment to helping organizations improve operational efficiency, situational awareness, and communications resilience across mission-critical environments. This transformation is creating new opportunities to improve decision-making, enhance efficiency, and strengthen operational resilience.

"CCW remains one of the most influential events for the global critical communications industry," said Sophia Yin, General Manager of Hytera Europe. "This year's discussions reinforced a clear trend toward AI powered and integrated solutions that help organizations improve operational efficiency, situational awareness, and coordination. We see growing interest in technologies that connect communications, data, video, and workflows into a more intelligent and unified environment."

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions. Hytera has been serving worldwide users over three decades with its innovative portfolio of two-way radios, PMR<E convergent communications, fast-deploy communications, body-worn camera, control room, etc. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/

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Contacts:

lele.yao@hytera.com