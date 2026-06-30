Hytera, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, officially debuted its SC700 Smart 4G Body Camera at Critical Communications World (CCW) 2026.

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Hytera's latest SC700 Smart 4G Body Camera

Public safety operations are increasingly moving toward real-time, connected workflows, where communication, video, and situational awareness are integrated to support a faster and more coordinated response in the field. The SC700 is designed to support this shift. It enables live video, location sharing and push-to-talk communication, helping connect frontline officers with control rooms. Integrated with Hytera HyTalk PoC System, it also supports communication across broadband and PMR users to improve coordination across teams.

It also features Intelligent Scene Aware, which can detect abnormal situations such as man down, inactivity, or device tampering, and automatically alert dispatch centers.

"The role of body-worn camera is evolving beyond evidence capture," said Leslie Li, Deputy General Manager of BWC Business Unit, Hytera. "It is becoming part of a connected operational workflow that links frontline personnel, control rooms, and decision-makers in real time."

Designed for frontline use, the SC700 combines a long battery life, simple operation, and secure evidence handling, supporting organizations in improving situational awareness and operational response.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions. Hytera has been serving worldwide users over three decades with its innovative portfolio of two-way radios, PMR<E convergent communications, fast-deploy communications, body-worn camera, control room, etc. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/

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Contacts:

lele.yao@hytera.com