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WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 16:04
410,80 Euro
+2,91 % +11,60
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
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ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
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410,90412,1016:41
410,80412,3016:41
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation Introduces FactoryTalk ResilientEdge to Enable Autonomous, Scalable Manufacturing Operations

New product offers a unified execution architecture, bringing intelligence, resilience and enterprise scalability to modern manufacturing operations

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the availability of FactoryTalk ResilientEdge, a next-generation execution architecture designed to support autonomous manufacturing operations across highly-automated environments.

Built on FactoryTalk Optix and integrated across Rockwell Automation's portfolio, including Plex Manufacturing Execution System (MES), FactoryTalk ResilientEdge creates a single execution layer that spans machines, people and production systems. The platform delivers predictable, low-latency execution at the edge along with cloud capabilities that enable analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) training and enterprise orchestration. The combination of edge and cloud means that operations are continuous even if connectivity is lost.

A Unified Execution Model
FactoryTalk ResilientEdge turns advanced manufacturing capabilities into a standard operating infrastructure by unifying plant models, connectivity, execution and intelligence into a single framework. Within FactoryTalk ResilientEdge, users will find a variety of innovative features: shared production model, native and interoperable connectivity, real-time edge execution with embedded business logic, cloud-scale analytics, and AI. The result is an execution system that eliminates the divide between Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT), dramatically reducing the complexity of deploying and evolving modern manufacturing operations.

"At a time when 95% of manufacturers are advancing AI and machine learning initiatives, FactoryTalk ResilientEdge enables a new class of manufacturing execution," said Anthony Murphy, vice president of product management, Rockwell Automation. "Manufacturers can scale automation, intelligence, and autonomy across their operations while preserving the economic and scalability advantages of the cloud, helping manufacturers deploy faster and lower their total cost of ownership."

Enabling AI-Driven Autonomy
Modern automation initiatives require reliable execution, structured data flow and scalable architecture as the foundation for advanced analytics and AI initiatives. FactoryTalk ResilientEdge delivers a resilient execution layer that supports advanced analytics, AI and closed-loop optimization without compromising plant-level performance.

Secure, Interoperable and Built to Scale
FactoryTalk ResilientEdge helps manufacturers modernize operations by improving operational resiliency, optimized for Rockwell Automation ecosystems while remaining open and interoperable across heterogeneous production environments. The security, interoperability and scalability of the new offering is a testament to Rockwell's elastic MES solutions.

Faster Deployment and Lower Lifecycle Cost
By reducing integration complexity, centralizing monitoring and supporting modular scalability, FactoryTalk ResilientEdge can lower lifecycle costs and accelerate deployment. FactoryTalk ResilientEdge capabilities can be deployed as needed, supporting companies who phase their modernization strategy.

Representing a foundational shift in how manufacturers can scale execution systems, FactoryTalk ResilientEdge is available globally today.

Learn more about FactoryTalk ResilientEdge here.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-introduces-factorytalk-resilientedge-to-enable-autonomous-scalable-manufacturing-operations-302798662.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten die besseren Chance
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.