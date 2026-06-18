Regulatory News:

THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company developing Sonovein, a robotic platform for non-invasive varicose vein therapy using High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), announces that Mr. Yann Duchesne has decided not to stand for re-election as Director and Chairman of the Board following the General Meeting held on June 18, 2026, positions he had held since January 24, 2022.

The Company, all members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management warmly thank Mr. Yann Duchesne for his commitment and the significant contributions he made to the Company throughout his term.

Following the General Meeting held today, the shareholders appointed a new Board of Directors composed of Ms. Lijuan Deng, Mr. Claude Lenoir, Mr. Cédric Bellanger, Mr. Mehdi El Glaoui and Mr. Vincent Gardès, the latter joining the Board of Directors of Theraclion after having served as an observer over recent months.

The new Board of Directors subsequently appointed Mr. Claude Lenoir as Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors, with immediate effect. This appointment ensures continuity of the Company's governance pending the appointment of a new Chairman.

"I sincerely thank Yann Duchesne for his trust, availability and constant commitment alongside Theraclion. His experience and high standards played an important role in shaping the Company's strategic direction, its international expansion and its organisational development, helping to build solid foundations for the next stages of its growth. I also thank Claude Lenoir for agreeing to serve as Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I am confident in the future evolution of Theraclion's governance." stated Martin Deterre, Chief Executive Officer of Theraclion.

Biography of Yann Duchesne

Yann Duchesne is an experienced French business leader and former Managing Partner of McKinsey Company France. He has advised numerous major French and international companies on growth, transformation and organizational strategy. He subsequently held responsibilities in private equity in London, before serving in senior executive roles in industry. Over the past twenty years, he has served on numerous boards of directors of listed and private equity-backed companies, often as Chairman.

Biography of Claude Lenoir

Claude Lenoir is an experienced executive in the MedTech sector, with a career distinguished by leading international medical device and diagnostics companies. He notably served as CEO of Echosens from 2013 to 2018, during which the company continued its international development around FibroScan and non-invasive liver disease diagnostics. He also led Air Liquide Medical Systems, reinforcing his profile as an executive specialising in medical technologies and healthcare equipment and their international commercial deployment. Since 2023, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Theraclion, where he contributes his experience in MedTech growth, internationalisation, governance and the transition of innovative medical technology toward broad market adoption.

Biography of Vincent Gardès

Vincent Gardès is an experienced MedTech executive, recognised for his role in the international development of innovative companies, particularly in the United States. A former leader of Vexim, which he guided through its growth to its acquisition by Stryker, he also held management positions at Germitec, contributing to its organisational development and commercial growth. He is currently CEO of Amber Implants, with a key role in its commercialisation phase and US expansion. His background brings strong expertise in international strategy, US market access, commercial structuring and value creation in innovative medical devices.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French MedTech company committed to developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) requires no incisions or operating room, leaves no scars and allows patients to immediately resume their daily activities. The HIFU method concentrates therapeutic ultrasound toward an internal focal point from outside the body.

Theraclion is developing Sonovein, a HIFU robotic platform for the treatment of varicose veins, CE-marked under MDR (EU 2017/745), with the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures each year. To date, Sonovein has been adopted by more than a dozen centres worldwide and has been used in more than 4,000 procedures. In the United States, Sonovein is not yet available for sale.

Based in Malakoff (Paris), the Theraclion team consists of approximately 35 people.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Ticker: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618375485/en/

Contacts:

Contact Theraclion



Martin Deterre

Chief Executive Officer

contact@theraclion.com