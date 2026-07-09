Regulatory News:

THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company developing Sonovein, a robotic platform for non-invasive varicose vein therapy using High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), announces that its Board of Directors, which met on July 8, 2026, has appointed Mr. Vincent Gardès as Chairman of the Board of Directors, with immediate effect.

A Director of Theraclion since the General Meeting of June 18, 2026, after having served as an observer over recent months, Vincent Gardès succeeds Mr. Claude Lenoir, who had served as Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors since that date and who remains a Director of the Company.

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Theraclion, which has recently achieved several major milestones: MDR certification and growing commercial momentum in Europe, the first clinical implementation in China, the submission of the Sonovein file to the FDA, the granting of a Category III CPT code in the United States, and a recent successful capital increase. The arrival of Vincent Gardès, an experienced executive with a proven track record in the international development of MedTech companies and a specialist in commercial strategy, significantly strengthens Theraclion's governance.

"I am honoured by the trust placed in me by the Directors of Theraclion. The company has a unique technology, solid clinical results and remarkable momentum across all of its markets: in Europe, where Sonovein is already adopted in clinical practice, and in the United States, where the fundamentals of market access are falling into place. I look forward to putting my experience at the service of Theraclion, alongside the Board of Directors and the executive team, to reach the next stages of its development and accelerate the deployment of its commercial strategy," stated Vincent Gardès.

"The appointment of Vincent Gardès is excellent news for Theraclion. His track record in the international development of innovative MedTech companies is exactly what Theraclion needs today. We have been working together for several months; this collaboration is already remarkably smooth and we fully share the same strategic vision. I also warmly thank Claude Lenoir for his interim chairmanship and his constant commitment to our company," stated Martin Deterre, Chief Executive Officer of Theraclion.

Biography of Vincent Gardès

Vincent Gardès is a recognised MedTech executive, with 30 years of value creation in innovative medical devices. As CEO of Vexim, he led the company's growth through to its acquisition by the US group Stryker. He then led Germitec, structuring its commercial development in Europe and its entry into the US market, and currently leads Amber Implants through its commercialisation phase.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French MedTech company committed to developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) requires no incisions or operating room, leaves no scars and allows patients to immediately resume their daily activities. The HIFU method concentrates therapeutic ultrasound toward an internal focal point from outside the body.

Theraclion is developing Sonovein, a HIFU robotic platform for the treatment of varicose veins, CE-marked under MDR (EU 2017/745), with the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures each year. To date, Sonovein has been adopted by more than a dozen centres worldwide and has been used in more than 4,000 procedures. In the United States, Sonovein is not yet available for sale.

Based in Malakoff (Paris), the Theraclion team consists of approximately 40 people.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Ticker: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

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Contacts:

Theraclion

Martin Deterre

Chief Executive Officer

contact@theraclion.com