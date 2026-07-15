Regulatory News:

Theraclion (Paris:ALTHE):

Listing venue: Euronext Growth Paris

PEA-PME eligible

ISIN Code: FR0010120402

Website: www.theraclion.com

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by THERACLION to CRÉDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL, as of June 30, 2026, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

26,499 shares

€3,355.99

During the 1st half of 2026, a total of the following was traded:

BUY 380,553 shares €234,517.84 1,030 transactions SELL 368,894 shares €225,977.25 955 transactions

It is recalled that at the time of signing the contract, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

31,850 shares

€27,935.01

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French MedTech company committed to developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) requires no incisions or operating room, leaves no scars and allows patients to immediately resume their daily activities. The HIFU method concentrates therapeutic ultrasound toward an internal focal point from outside the body.

Theraclion is developing Sonovein, a HIFU robotic platform for the treatment of varicose veins, CE-marked under MDR (EU 2017/745), with the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures each year. To date, Sonovein has been adopted by more than a dozen centres worldwide and has been used in more than 4,000 procedures. In the United States, Sonovein is not yet available for sale.

Based in Malakoff (Paris), the Theraclion team consists of approximately 40 people.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Ticker: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260715941809/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion Contact

Martin Deterre

Chief Executive Officer

contact@theraclion.com