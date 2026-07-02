Article 223-16 Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Theraclion (Paris:ALTHE):

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA PME eligible

ISIN Code: FR0010120402

Website: www.theraclion.com

Voting rights:

Date Total number of shares of Theraclion Total number of theoretical voting rights of Theraclion (1) Total number of real voting rights of Theraclion (2) 30/06/2026 73 123 311 89 137 355 87 570 061

(1) Theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulation

(2) Actual voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights exercisable at the Annual General Meeting. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares less shares stripped of voting rights.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French MedTech company committed to developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) requires no incisions or operating room, leaves no scars and allows patients to immediately resume their daily activities. The HIFU method concentrates therapeutic ultrasound toward an internal focal point from outside the body.

Theraclion is developing Sonovein, a HIFU robotic platform for the treatment of varicose veins, CE-marked under MDR (EU 2017/745), with the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures each year. To date, Sonovein has been adopted by more than a dozen centres worldwide and has been used in more than 4,000 procedures. In the United States, Sonovein is not yet available for sale.

Based in Malakoff (Paris), the Theraclion team consists of approximately 35 people.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Ticker: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702271743/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

Martin Deterre

Chief Executive Officer

contact@theraclion.com