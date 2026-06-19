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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
19.06.26 | 15:25
6,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7506,90017:16
6,7506,85017:16
Dow Jones News
19.06.2026 15:39 Uhr
263 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
19-Jun-2026 / 14:05 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated 
(PCAs) 

1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                                 Ben Wilkinson 
 
2          Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position / status                           Chief Executive Officer 
 
b)       Initial notification / amendment                   Initial notification 
 
3          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)       Name                                 Molten Ventures plc 
 
b)       LEI                                  213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)       Description of financial instrument, type of instrument        Ordinary shares of 1p each 
 
        Identification Code                          GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
b)       Nature of the transaction                       Purchase of shares 
 
                                          Price(s)     Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                      GBP5.79082     8,589 

       Aggregated information 
 
 
                                          8,589 

          -- Aggregated volume 
 
         
d)                                          GBP5.79082 
 
 
          -- Price 

                                          GBP49,737.35 
          -- Total 

e)       Date of the transaction                        19 June 2026 
 
f)        Place of the transaction                       London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                   +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                    cosec@molten.vc

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification

unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 432612 
EQS News ID:  2350236 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2350236&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.